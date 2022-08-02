ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego tenants could see rent increase of 10 percent

By Rachel Bianco
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Inflation is driving up rents across San Diego and California. Rosieangela Escamilla was shocked when she got a notice saying her rent was going up more than $600 a month.

"I was completely astonished to see my rent going up from $2,895 to $3,500 , obviously it seemed just exorbitant to me," said Escamilla.

Previously, she said the rent increase at her National City apartment complex was $100 a year. Escamilla says she makes a good living as a local professor, but the mom of two still has no choice but to move out.

"If I’m being moved out of my apartment, despite having a middle-class income, right? It’s unbelievable I feel for people who live on minimum wage," said Escamilla.

Renters across San Diego could see increases as high as 10%. In 2019, California passed a law that capped rent hikes at 5% plus inflation, which is normally around 2%.

But inflation is roughly 8% in San Diego County, which means landlords can raise rents to the maximum allowed which is 10% on properties that fall under the law.

"We are facing a homeless crisis, people are on the verge of losing their homes," said Catherine Mendonca. Mendonca is with the San Diego Tenants Union. Her group is pushing for rent control.

"Inflation should not be the consumer's burden the constituents' burden and what we found out is that inflation, food is sky high and of course rent, someone should not have to choose between food and rent," said Mendonca.

Escamilla's building is newer and isn't covered under the rent cap law. Housing that doesn't fall under the law includes properties built in the past 15 years, affordable housing, housing subject to local rent control, and single-family homes with no corporate ownership.

Escamilla is thankful she found a new place but feels for those who won't "I believe in fairness and I believe in equitable and accessible housing for working-class residents."

Comments / 5

Marta Mendoza
2d ago

this is just great. people are struggling and you raise the already outrageous rents. way to go.

Reply
5
Cindy McClure
1d ago

Our kids ended up moving back home because of rent increases that took place during the Covid shutdown. The rent for a 1 bedroom (564 sq. ft.) had gone up to $2400 and the buildings were older buildings (definitely not built in the last 20 years). They hoped to save the money necessary to move into another place, but so far the rents have been too high, along with the required initial deposits.

Reply
2
 

