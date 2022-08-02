Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'

www.albanyherald.com
Albany Herald
Georgia ethics panel moves ahead with hearing on group linked to Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA — The state ethics commission voted Monday to move forward with a full hearing on whether a group founded by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and its affiliated action fund violated campaign finance laws. At the center of the dispute is whether the activities of the New Georgia...
Albany Herald
Termination hearing for Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo is delayed again
A termination hearing to decide the fate of embattled Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been delayed due to "a scheduling conflict," the school district said Wednesday. The hearing was set to be held Thursday and has already been rescheduled once from the originally intended date of July...
Albany Herald
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in car accident that also killed 2 staffers
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident that also killed two of Walorski's staffers, House Republican leaders announced Wednesday. The news came as a major shock on Capitol Hill and immediately sparked an outpouring of grief and remembrances from lawmakers and aides who paid tribute to the lives and careers of the congresswoman and the two staffers.
Albany Herald
Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers
ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
Albany Herald
CARLTON FLETCHER: Georgia kowtows to the 'good guys with guns' crowd
Don’t take your guns to town, son. Leave your guns at home.
Albany Herald
As California's McKinney Fire rages, evacuated residents grapple with losses and an uncertain future
As firefighters battle the raging wildfire scorching a Northern California forest and swallowing homes in its path, some residents forced to flee are left to grapple with the losses and an uncertain future. Klamath River resident Kayla Dailey, pregnant with her third child, spent her due date not prepping for...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Sunbelt Ag Expo brings displays latest farm innovations at Field Day
Southwest Georgia farmers took a trip on Tuesday to the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie for the annual field day. The tour of the 600-acre research farm area allows farmers to see the latest varieties of crops growing in the fields and to hear about ongoing research.
Albany Herald
Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees
(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
