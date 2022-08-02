ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittitas County, WA

Fire Near Vantage Grows to over 26,000 Acres, 21 Percent Contained

VANTAGE - Despite challenges posed by weather and fire behavior, crews made steps toward getting the Vantage Highway Fire under control on Wednesday, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. Crews are looking forward to cooler weather and higher humidity levels Thursday for providing additional opportunities for progress.
VANTAGE, WA
Wind-Driven Fire Threatens Central Washington Town

The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two “get set” evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.
VANTAGE, WA
10,500 Acre Fire Near Vantage is 18% Contained

VANTAGE - Officials say aircraft will continue supporting firefighting efforts today at the Vantage Highway Fire with water and retardant along the northern boundary of the blaze. As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the fire was listed at 10,500 acres and 18% contained. Tuesday night at about 7:30 p.m., a small...
VANTAGE, WA
