Mapleton standoff ends in officer-involved shooting

www.wdayradionow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police release names of officers involved in Mapleton shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department are releasing the names of four officers involved in yesterday's shooting in Mapleton. The Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired in Mapleton and set up a perimeter around the scene. During the incident, the Sheriff's Office requested assistance, and multiple agencies, including the four Fargo officers, responded to the area. Cass County Sheriff Jessie Jahner says an armed individual in the area was experiencing what he described as a "mental health crisis", which was eventually linked to the prior gunshots.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Police investigating shots fired, seeking information from public
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Police Department is seeking information regarding reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 1500 block of 11th Street North due to a report of shots fired in the area. Officers were unable to locate anyone, including a victim of a crime. Officials spoke with the caller, who gave additional information to responding officers. No more information is known about the incident at this time.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Attorney General reviewing deadly shooting by Fargo Officer
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Attorney General's Office is reviewing evidence in the deadly shooting by a Fargo police officer in early July. Shane Netterville was shot on July 8th after officers responded to the 15-hundred block of 34th Street South after three men appeared to be dead inside a van in a garage. Court documents say Netterville drove the van at the officers and was fired at by Adam O'Brien. Netterville died later at the hospital.
wdayradionow.com
Possible shots fired near Moorhead gas station
(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio is looking into reports of possible shots fired near the Holiday Gas Station off 11th street north in Moorhead late Tuesday night. Multiple people took to social media saying shots were fired in the area, just a few blocks from the County courthouse. We've reached...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
Shelter-in-Place issued in Mapleton
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order in the City of Mapleton. Details regarding the active situation are limited, but a dispatcher with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center tells Flag Family Media News that the shelter-in-place is in effect for the 500 block of 5th Street North.
wdayradionow.com
Man pleads guilty to stabbing woman, forcing her out of car in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is pleading guilty after police say he stabbed a woman while they were driving in a van, forcing her to jump from the vehicle. Tyler Mollner is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and theft. The 28-year-old has pleaded guilty to all three charges.
wdayradionow.com
Police officers in Mapleton shooting identified. Pro-life group opposes abortion clinic relocation. Schools implement CRT ban.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines:New details tonight on a deadly officer involved shooting involving 4 Fargo police officers. A local pro-life group is opposing plans for a Fargo abortion clinic to relocate to Moorhead. North Dakota schools are implementing the law banning critical race theory.
wdayradionow.com
Convicted killer dies from self-inflicted wounds. West Fargo Fire Department issues safety warning. Music icon receives Rough Rider award.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A man convicted of killing four people at a property management firm is dead, what we know about the case. A warning from an area fire department tonight .. about something they found inside an apartment. And a North Dakota music pioneer receives the state's highest honor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Volunteer dive team speaks with WDAY Radio on history of organization, role they play with first response, and more
(Fargo, ND) -- Members of a regional volunteer dive team joined numerous other first responders and similar agencies at a yearly exposure event. Volunteers of Valley Water Rescue were in attendance at West Fargo's Night to Unite to share information about the services they provide to the public. Valley Water Rescue President Pete Fendt says the 29-year-old organization works to fill a unique role in the community.
wdayradionow.com
8-02-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:22 - Mark Bjerke, General Manager of WE Fest joins the show. WE Fest is happening August 4th - 6th in Detroit Lakes, MN. Tickets are available to purchase online using this link. 10:36 - Ag Director Bridgette Readel reports on the latest agriculture news. 29:49 - Short Attention Span...
wdayradionow.com
8-02-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2
00:50 - Officer Rhonda Jorgensen - West Fargo Police Department - Night to Unite. 30:53 - James "Big Game" McCarty - Flag Family Sports Director. 47:25 - Aaron Sykes - North Dakota Cornhole (NDCH) LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club with Paul Bougie and Janae...
wdayradionow.com
EPIC Companies details what you will see at new Fargo Waterpark
(Fargo, ND) -- We're learning even more about what you can expect to be included when it comes to Fargo's newest attraction. 'The Wave' Waterpark is set to open in the next few years, and will include several activities and fun for families, college students and everyone in between. "A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdayradionow.com
Star Shanley QB and St. Thomas Commit Michael Rostberg Joins Prime Time Sports!
Shanley Deacons starting quarterback and St. Thomas football commit Michael Rostberg joined the crew on Prime Time Sports! He discussed committing to St. Thomas, recovering from last seasons shoulder injury, and previewed his senior season at Shanley.
wdayradionow.com
Six NDSU Bison Have Been Named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team
North Dakota State Football leads the nation with six players named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team. Fullback Hunter Luepke, left tackle Cody Mauch, and defensive end Spencer Waege were all named to the first team. Safety Michael Tutsie earned second team honors, while linebacker James Kaczor and punt returner Jayden Price were third teamers.
Comments / 0