Operation S.T.O.P upends illegal street riding in Cleveland over the weekend

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Smashed-up cars sit for days following crash in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pickup truck went out of control on East 12th Street in Downtown Cleveland last Wednesday night. It jumped a median and knocked down a tree and a light pole, before crossing over the median and plowing into 3 parked cars at the corner of 12th Street and Chester Avenue.
Party at Beachwood vacation rental ends in gunfire
Several 911 calls went out to police after a party ended with a 20-year-old being shot.
Cleveland Police cruiser involved in crash
A Cleveland Police cruiser and another vehicle collided on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.
1 dead, another critically injured in Brooklyn crash
One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon. According to city officials, responders were called to the accident in the 9900 block of Clinton Avenue.
Car catches on fire at Cleveland gas station
Cleveland Firefighters are investigating after a car caught on fire at a Cleveland gas station early Wednesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Bodycam video shows horrific scene of two teens killed in Cleveland Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New bodycam video shows the moments police arrived at the scene of a gruesome homicide that left two teenagers dead, including the older sister of Tamia Chappman. Torionne Chappman, 18, was pronounced dead along with 19-year-old Charles Moore just before midnight on July 23. A third...
Ohio police K-9 Stabbed: How is the dog doing?
A Lorain Police K-9 is recovering at home and is expected to eventually return to duty after he was stabbed while on the job.
Motorcyclist who crashed during pursuit in Parma dies of injuries, police say
PARMA, Ohio — A 25-year-old Garrettsville man has died after he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle Monday night while trying to elude police, authorities say. James Meadows was pronounced dead in the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police...
Vehicle in for maintenance stolen from car dealership: Parma Police Blotter
On July 9, police were dispatched to a Brookpark Road car dealership after an employee discovered that a Chrysler Pacifica that had been dropped off for service had been stolen. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft: Ridge Road. On July 12, an employee of a Ridge Road staffing...
Cleveland police ID man they were searching for
Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland Police would like your help identifying him.
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
Cleveland Police no longer looking for witness to fatal shooting of 16YO boy
Cleveland Police have located a man they were looking for who may have been a witness to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Cleveland on July 27.
cleveland19.com
Police: Man wanted for stealing bike outside of Ohio City bank in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who stole a hybrid bike locked up outside of a bank. The man stole the bike, a Trek hybrid, in front of the Citizens Bank, located at 2078 W. 25th St. on July 21, according to a department Facebook post.
Woman convicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Ohio officer
The Ohio woman faces a potential life term with no chance for parole when she is sentenced this year.
Burglar enters family’s apartment while they are home: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. July 27, police were called to the Beachwood Villas North apartments, 3447 Green Road, on a report of an aggravated burglary. A family comprised of a man, 41, woman, 31, and boy, 5, were in their first-floor apartment when a male suspect broke a window and entered their unit. A second suspect stood nearby, but did not enter.
Canton man dies in Paris Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — An investigation is underway by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after a one-vehicle crash killed a 55-year-old Canton man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The crash happened...
cleveland19.com
Police: Missing woman who used to live in Medina was last heard from in June
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking the public for help in the search for a former Medina resident who was last heard from in early June. The date of last contact with Mellissa Dunaway was on June 1, according to the federal National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Officials...
480 ramps reopen after police chase leads to crash: Parma police
The I-480 east and west ramps to Tiedeman Road are closed after a police chase led to a crash Monday night.
Guns seized from car full of teens in Ohio
Akron Police say they seized 5 guns from a car full of teenagers.
Man’s finds himself exposed after photo alterations: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A man, 19, reported July 28 that he was involved in a possible scam after sending a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram to a supposed woman. He said the suspect altered the photo, so it appeared his pants were around his ankles and he was exposed. The suspect then requested $100 to avoid having the photo shared with all the man’s contacts.
