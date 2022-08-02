PurplePTSD: Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer Reunite, Greg Joseph Hype, Position Battles

vikingsterritory.com
C.J. Ham: More than just a fullback
Former Augustana great C.J. Ham has gone from an undrafted free agent out of college just hoping to get a shot at the NFL to one of the Minnesota Vikings most tenured veterans. His impact on the team goes well beyond the football field.
The Athletic's Chad Graff is leaving the Vikings beat
Graff has covered Minnesota sports for the past ten years.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
What Packers reporters are saying now about Jordan Love
Is former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love finally finding his rhythm in the NFL? Early reports on his performance in training camp have been positive, with some Green Bay Packers beat writers saying he looks more comfortable in the pocket now than anytime in his first two seasons in the league.
In 2022, Gophers' P.J. Fleck sees his roster as his 'most committed' unit yet
By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- When head coach P.J. Fleck thinks about his team heading into the 2022-23 season, he sees a unit committed unlike any other during his time at Minnesota. "There's a lot of positive things in our program, can't wait to see what happens this season. It's a fun time, it's a committed team and probably more than I've ever had in the six years I've been in Minnesota," Fleck said at the Big Ten Media Day press conference. "Probably the most committed team and I look forward to what they have."In his sixth season at the helm,...
Minnesota's high school football 'Prep Bowl' rescheduled for December
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) announced Tuesday that their board of directors approved to move the state's "Prep Bowl" to December for this year only. Until this year, the MSHSL's annual Prep Bowl has been scheduled over Thanksgiving weekend, and played at U.S. Bank Stadium...
Minnesota Wild Announces 2022 Road Tour
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the 2022 Road Tour, presented by our partners at TRIA and HealthPartners, will visit four communities in Minnesota, August 8-11. All events are free and open to the public. All Road Tour events will be open from 6:00 PM - 9:00...
High school football practice begins, Pewaukee looks to defend state title
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For a program that produced three NFL football players in JJ, TJ and Derek Watt, it may be hard to believe the Pewaukee Pirates only have one state championship to show. That championship came last year when the Pirates capped off a 12-2 season by...
