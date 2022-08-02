ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

PurplePTSD: Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer Reunite, Greg Joseph Hype, Position Battles

By Dustin Baker
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

C.J. Ham: More than just a fullback

Former Augustana great C.J. Ham has gone from an undrafted free agent out of college just hoping to get a shot at the NFL to one of the Minnesota Vikings most tenured veterans. His impact on the team goes well beyond the football field.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
deseret.com

What Packers reporters are saying now about Jordan Love

Is former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love finally finding his rhythm in the NFL? Early reports on his performance in training camp have been positive, with some Green Bay Packers beat writers saying he looks more comfortable in the pocket now than anytime in his first two seasons in the league.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
CBS Minnesota

In 2022, Gophers' P.J. Fleck sees his roster as his 'most committed' unit yet

By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- When head coach P.J. Fleck thinks about his team heading into the 2022-23 season, he sees a unit committed unlike any other during his time at Minnesota. "There's a lot of positive things in our program, can't wait to see what happens this season. It's a fun time, it's a committed team and probably more than I've ever had in the six years I've been in Minnesota," Fleck said at the Big Ten Media Day press conference. "Probably the most committed team and I look forward to what they have."In his sixth season at the helm,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NHL

Minnesota Wild Announces 2022 Road Tour

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the 2022 Road Tour, presented by our partners at TRIA and HealthPartners, will visit four communities in Minnesota, August 8-11. All events are free and open to the public. All Road Tour events will be open from 6:00 PM - 9:00...
SAINT PAUL, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy