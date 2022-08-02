ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent Police seeking public’s help identifying robbery suspects

The Kent Police Department Investigations Unit is looking for any information regarding the identity of the three persons pictured below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FW14S_0h1AdHNQ00

Police say that on June 8, 2022 at about 2:19 p.m. these individuals were reported to be involved in a robbery that occurred in a parking lot in the area of SE 256th Street and 104 Ave SE (map below).

They were last seen entering a 2001 Black Chevy Tahoe.

The victim stated that the suspects were armed at the time of the robbery.

They were described as 18-20 years old and last seen wearing the clothing pictured below.

If you have any information regarding the identity of any of these men, please call the Kent Police Tip Line 253-856-5808.

“Do not make contact with the suspects.”

waterlandblog.com

Des Moines Police arrest suspect for theft of motor vehicle & kidnapping

Des Moines Police Detectives this week obtained additional information through an investigation, establishing probable cause to arrest a suspect related to an incident on July 24, 2022 for theft of a vehicle with a child inside. Luckily, the child was evaluated by fire personnel – as uninjured – and was...
DES MOINES, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail

A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
LYNNWOOD, WA
thejoltnews.com

Oly man allegedly mugs woman, threatens to throw her in ice box

An Olympia man was arrested after he allegedly demanded money and threatened to throw a woman in a gas station ice box. Olympia police arrested Casey Jay Arbogast, 51, on July 29 after a reported attempted robbery at the Safeway gas station on Harrison Avenue NW. The reporting party told...
OLYMPIA, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 stolen cars, armed prowler, catalytic-converter theft

Five reader reports received for West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:. THREE STOLEN CARS: Please be on the lookout for all of these. First report:. Stolen 2016 Subaru Crosstrek from 14th Ave SW and SW Cambridge street area last night. License plate BKZ1717. Currently does not have storage topper on roof. Please contact Heather at 513-709-9205 if found.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 19-year-old mother accused of assaulting and killing 2-year-old son

KENT, Wash. - A 19-year-old woman is expected to face a charge of second-degree murder for the death of her 2-year-old son. Kent police launched the months long investigation back in May. Officers responded to the Hometowne Suites on Pacific Highway S back on May 23 when the woman called to report her son wasn’t breathing, and was cold and unresponsive.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Renton man faces Kent rape charges from 2018 and 2021

A 33-year-old Renton man faces charges of first-degree rape and second-degree rape for allegedly assaulting two women in Kent in separate cases. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Aug. 2 against Edward Anthony Harris for reportedly raping a woman in October 2018 and another woman in July 2021, according to charging documents.
KENT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater man allegedly runs over skateboard, narrowly misses skater

A Tumwater man allegedly became upset at a drive-thru customer on an electric skateboard and then ran over the device, narrowly missing the skater. Douglas Daryl Nedrow Jr., 55, was arrested on July 28, a day after police received a report of a malicious mischief incident at Capitol Perks Espresso on Capitol Boulevard.
TUMWATER, WA
KOMO News

One man killed in Tacoma shooting, police searching for a suspect

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say a 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of two men shooting at each other in a parking lot in the 5300 block of S. Orchard St around 5:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man suspected of killing roommate in Auburn arrested

A man suspected of killing his roommate in Auburn has been arrested. At about 7:10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 29000 block of 118th Avenue Southeast after a third roommate called 911 to report the incident. Officers performed lifesaving measures on the victim but the man died at...
AUBURN, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent mother, 19, charged with killing her 2-year-old son

A 19-year-old Kent woman faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly striking her 2-year-old son more than once in the abdomen and slamming him down on a hardwood floor after he wouldn’t go back to sleep. Sandy Noemi Fernandez is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Aug. 11...
KENT, WA
Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

