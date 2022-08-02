Chris Pratt Thanks Marvel Fans on Anniversary of Guardians of the Galaxy Release

comicbook.com
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: Chris Pratt Says Peter Quill Is ‘in Denial,’ Which Leaves the Guardians Vulnerable
Chris Pratt says Star-Lord is going to be in dealing with the loss of Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
James Gunn Was ‘Mad’ That Chris Pratt Auditioned for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’
James Gunn had to warm up to the idea of casting Chris Pratt as Starlord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' and was initially a little mad when Pratt showed up for an audition.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume
Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed
There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals One Key Way The MCU's Fantastic Four Reboot Will Be Different From The Previous Film Series
Fresh off the news of when Fantastic Four is coming out, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has shared a key way the MCU reboot will be different from the previous film series.
Marvel Fans Spot Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Trailer
Will Charlie Cox appear as Daredevil in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'? Some fans seem to think so after watching the new trailer for the Disney+ series.
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The End of the Trilogy Is Just the Beginning for MCU Cosmic
In just a matter of months, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise comes to a close with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Still some time ahead of the film's international press tour, those involved in the production have confirmed countless times the threequel will be the last time this iteration of the group will be together. While it may be the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's cosmic sector is just getting started.
James Gunn Says The Hate Chris Pratt Gets 'Absolutely Infuriates' Him
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn defended Chris Pratt as he said some of the hate the actor receives online 'absolutely infuriates' him. Gunn has worked with Pratt on the two existing Guardians films as well as the upcoming third instalment set to be released next year, so it's safe to say he's spent his fair share of time with the actor - definitely more so than most of the keyboard warriors who target Pratt from behind their screens.
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
Chris Pratt’s ‘Garfield’ Sets Release Date for 2024
The world’s most famous fat cat is coming to theaters soon. “Garfield,” an animated film starring Chris Pratt as the famous Jim Davis comic strip character, will premiere in theaters Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to Pratt, the film will also star Samuel L. Jackson as a...
James Gunn teases a bigger, longer, and more emotional ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Every sequel is virtually obligated to increase in terms of scope, scale, and spectacle, but in an era where the majority of major franchises don’t have a finite ending point, James Gunn is under huge pressure to deliver big time when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters in May of next year.
Jason Momoa Confirms Ben Affleck Will Be Appear in ‘Aquaman 2’
Jason Momoa recently shared a post on social media with a caption a lot of people are taking to mean Batfleck is back. For a long time, the future of the movie has been pretty up-in-the-air. The first Aquaman movie performed above the expectations of many, at a time when faith in the DCEU was at an all-time low. Production started on the film very shortly after the release of the first one, and it would seem that principal filming has been done since January of 2022.
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon make her MCU debut. What role will Sadie Sink play in the MCU?. Giant Freakin Robot speculates that...
