Austin Riley inks massive extension with Braves, marking franchise record

The month of July was dominated by Juan Soto trade rumors, and at the moment, it appears that the first two days of August will be as well. The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2nd (3PM PT), and at the time of this article, the Nationals still haven’t dealt Soto. Insiders believe the Soto market is down to three teams: the Dodgers, the Cardinals, and the Padres.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO