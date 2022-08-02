Kentucky abortion ban back in effect for now

local12.com
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
leoweekly.com
Four Atmospheric Experts On Why Kentucky Is Getting Hit With Natural Disasters
[Editor’s Note: This story was originally published by Inside Climate News. Visit their website at insideclimatenews.org]. After three years in office, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has grown accustomed to holding media briefings on weather disasters. In February 2020, heavy rain caused flooding across Central and Eastern Kentucky, and mudslides...
WLKY.com
An eastern Kentucky woman used a vacuum to save her and her children
EASTERN, Ky. — Through the great loss, we are also hearing incredible stories of survival out of eastern Kentucky. One woman, desperate to save her children, reached for a vacuum of all things. "I grabbed a vacuum cord and I cut the cord off the vacuum cleaner and tied...
wklw.com
Gov. says Most of Missing in Eastern Kentucky Accounted For
Governor Andy Beshear says most of those missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky have been accounted for. Beshear provided an update yesterday, saying at least two additional bodies had been recovered and are being processed. The death toll remains at 37. The governor says more than 13-hundred rescues have happened in the last few days.
WLKY.com
JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
wevv.com
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
County music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Small Towns In Kentucky You Must Visit
Are you ready to visit some of the best small towns in Kentucky? These Kentucky towns are full of history, good food, beautiful landscapes, and small-town charm. The Bluegrass State has more to offer visitors than many may believe. From country cooking and Bluegrass music to historic buildings and breathtaking scenery, you can find a little bit of everything in Kentucky.
WKRC
Heat wave a big concern in flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WKRC) - The oppressive heat is a big concern in flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky. The devastation in some areas is only now coming into focus. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said, Wednesday, the death toll stands at 37. Help is coming from all over the state and country. Beshear was...
Winchester adoption center rescuing eastern Kentucky pets
Fairy Tails pet adoptions have taken in 21 dogs in just three days. After several days of rainfall brought deadly flash flooding to eastern Kentucky dozens of communities destroyed and many lives were lost.
wevv.com
Kentucky's governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of flood victims
On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff. The order was made to honor all Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to recent floods that swept through eastern communities in the state. Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations...
linknky.com
Two NKY educators among semifinalists for state ‘Teacher of the Year’
Two local educators are semifinalists for the annual Kentucky Teacher of the Year award. The Kentucky Department of Education and the award’s sponsor, Valvoline, announced eleven semifinalists from across the state. Newport Middle School teacher Nathaniel Green is among four semifinalists in the middle school Teacher of the Year...
wymt.com
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
trazeetravel.com
4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky
Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
WITN
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
WTVQ
HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help. This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.
