FBI investigating two potential LGBTQ hate crimes in same Sioux Falls neighborhood

Fentanyl deaths rise, while life-saving tool remains illegal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The overdose epidemic has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. More deaths are being attributed to fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is cut into all street drugs because it’s cheap and easy to get. But a small amount can be deadly. In...
Major from New York recruited to serve as Brookings Police Chief
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An experienced major has been recruited from New York to serve as the new police chief for the City of Brookings. The City of Brookings announced in a press release that the new hire, Michael Drake, will start on Aug. 22 as the next City of Brookings Police Chief, pending all final background checks. Drake currently lives in Gardiner, New York, and has been with the New York State Police for the past 26 years and most recently as a major.
South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
The 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Sioux Falls
As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime. That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.
The Sioux Empire Fair starts Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair starts on Friday. Fair CEO & President Scott Wick joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to preview the fair. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering
On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
Brookings hires new police chief
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings will soon have a new police chief. The city announced that Michael Drake will start on Aug. 22 as the next Brookings Police Chief. Drake currently lives in Gardiner, New York, and has been with the New York State Police for the past 26 years.
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her Sioux Falls trailer home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon, an airplane, not flying above them as usual, but along the road, next to Exit 79.
South Dakota doctors see increased interest in contraception, tubal ligations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the five weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some Sioux Falls doctors have already started to notice changes in care. The number of requests for tubal ligations and contraceptives has increased according to two Sioux Falls doctors. One Sioux Falls OB/GYN, who wished to remain anonymous, said that in the time since the Supreme Court decision leaked in May, they and their colleagues have seen an uptick in young women seeking tubal ligations, when fallopian tubes are cut, tied or blocked to prevent pregnancy along with more men seeking vasectomies.
West Nile cases confirmed in two South Dakota counties
The first two human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in South Dakota.
Landowners in 7 more South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions
A back-and-forth exchange of court filings between Summit Carbon Solutions and South Dakota landowners seems to be in high gear. Landowners in eight counties have now filed against the Iowa-based carbon dioxide pipeline company. They're represented by Brian Jorde, an attorney with Domina Law Group in Omaha, Neb. A group...
Tip jar thief; fiery crash; airplane ‘lands’ on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are attempting to locate Jim Peschl, a man from Hot Springs.
Sioux Falls police surround suspect’s car to serve a warrant, avoid pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police strategically waited for the suspect to stop before surrounding his car to avoid a pursuit and serve his warrant. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said police recognized the suspect driving a car. Officers waited for the suspect to stop on his own before having multiple patrol cars circle his car, to avoid a pursuit. After investigating the suspect’s car, police found some meth.
SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor
South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
Two people contracted West Nile Virus in two South Dakota counties 2022
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed two people in Minnehaha and Spink Counties contracted the mosquito-transmitted West Nile virus in 2022. South Dakota has reported more than 2,681 human cases and 47 deaths since WNV was first reported in 2002. “West Nile Virus...
UPDATE: Reward now posted in Intentional Damage to Property investigation in Volga area
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Over the past three months, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has taken more than a half dozen reports of vehicles that have been tampered with in the Volga area; specifically lug nuts that were partially removed from the tires of parked vehicles. Now there’s word of a...
“Discover Aviation” takes place Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Discover Aviation”, a free event for kids and their families, will take place this coming Thursday. Alan Gabor and Rick Tupper, with the Sioux Falls Airshow, joined Dakota News Now to talk about it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights...
Sioux Falls police searching for missing 13-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in Sioux Falls. Diamond Hill is reported as a runaway by authorities. Police say she was last seen in the area of 1st and Indiana, potentially wearing shorts and a black hoodie.
