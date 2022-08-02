FBI investigating two potential LGBTQ hate crimes in same Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the five weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some Sioux Falls doctors have already started to notice changes in care. The number of requests for tubal ligations and contraceptives has increased according to two Sioux Falls doctors. One Sioux Falls OB/GYN, who wished to remain anonymous, said that in the time since the Supreme Court decision leaked in May, they and their colleagues have seen an uptick in young women seeking tubal ligations, when fallopian tubes are cut, tied or blocked to prevent pregnancy along with more men seeking vasectomies.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO