City Council Approves Wildman Tax Abatements

Interested archers in the city of Warsaw Deer Task Force (DTF) program may apply to participate in the 2022-23 reduction effort. Over the years, offering the opportunity for new members to be added into our program has been very positive, according to a news release from Jeff Grose, city councilman and DTF administrator. Veterans in the program, along with others interested in applying for the first time, must apply on the city website. Like last year, the application process is online. The link can be found on the city website by going to the Warsaw Police Department page and then finding the Deer Task Force link. Applications must be completed before the only required training date on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The impact this policy has on the program will be evaluated after the 2022-23 reduction effort.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO