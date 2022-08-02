City Council Approves Wildman Tax Abatements

timesuniononline.com
Times-Union Newspaper
Inflation Part Of City Council's 2023 Budget Process
Mayor Joe Thallemer opened the city departments’ 2023 budget presentations Monday night by noting inflation is going to play a part on Warsaw’s finances going forward. “I don’t think it’s any secret that we’re looking at inflation that is already hitting us in wages and utilities, supply costs, construction costs, energy costs, everything,” he said. “It’s going to present a challenging year for us.”
Times-Union Newspaper
City Councilwoman Dobbins Expresses Concerns With Temporary Bike Lanes
Warsaw Councilman Cindy Dobbins let the Traffic Commission know on Wednesday that she was not happy with the downtown temporary bicycle lanes, especially not knowing about them before they were put into place. Temporary bike lanes on the south side of Market Street between South Columbia and Lake streets are...
Times-Union Newspaper
Commissioners Approve Highway Matters, Hear KEDCO Report
Business was light at the Kosciusko County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, which included three items from the Kosciusko County Highway Department. Steve Moriarty, KCHD superintendent, requested the Commissioners approve a financial commitment letter stating that the county will match the 50% required for the Community Crossings grant from the state. The funds, if approved, will be used for Old 30 from CR 450E to Ind. 13 and Pierceton Road from the town limits of Winona Lake to the town limits of Pierceton. The 50% from the county will be $1,105,326.50.
Times-Union Newspaper
City Cutting Ties With Matthews On Multi-Use Building
City officials are done waiting for Matthews LLC to finish demolishing the old Indiana American Water plant on North Buffalo Street. In fact, the city is cutting ties with Matthews LLC for the portion of the Buffalo Street redevelopment centerpiece – a four-story multi-use building overlooking Center Lake and Central Park.
95.3 MNC
The Elkhart County Landfill has cut hours after staffing issues
The Elkhart County Landfill has cut hours after staffing issues. The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners approved the new hours, to take effect immediately. The landfill will now be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., opening an hour later than before. Previously, the landfill was operating from 7 a.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
Temporary Bike Lane Brings Awareness To City Plan
Imagine safely riding a bicycle, jogging with a friend or walking your dog from the Chinworth Bridge Trail, through downtown Warsaw and all the way to Christ Covenant Church in Winona Lake. Temporary bike lanes on the south side of Market Street between South Columbia and Lake streets are in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Interested Archers In Warsaw Deer Task Force Program May Apply
Interested archers in the city of Warsaw Deer Task Force (DTF) program may apply to participate in the 2022-23 reduction effort. Over the years, offering the opportunity for new members to be added into our program has been very positive, according to a news release from Jeff Grose, city councilman and DTF administrator. Veterans in the program, along with others interested in applying for the first time, must apply on the city website. Like last year, the application process is online. The link can be found on the city website by going to the Warsaw Police Department page and then finding the Deer Task Force link. Applications must be completed before the only required training date on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The impact this policy has on the program will be evaluated after the 2022-23 reduction effort.
Times-Union Newspaper
Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund Donates To Magical Meadows
The Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund recently made a $10,000 donation to Magical Meadows to fund the installation of an automatic watering system for the horse pastures. The Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund is a donor advised component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. Creighton Brothers created the fund to help facilitate their company’s charitable giving. Grants are recommended by an advisory committee from Creighton Brothers. In addition to the grant made through this advised fund, Eddie Creighton matched the donation with a personal contribution of $10,000 to the project, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
nwi.life
Great Lakes Grand Prix Announces New Event Traffic Plan
As the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for the 13th Annual Great Lakes Grand Prix, a new traffic plan will be introduced to move race teams and fans into Washington Park more efficiently, as well as assist first responders in moving in an out of the park as needed. Executive Director Jack Arnett sited continued growth as the main reason for the new plan.
Times-Union Newspaper
Beyer Park Has New Playground Equipment, Donated Benches
Families can now enjoy updated play equipment and two donated benches at Beyer Park in Warsaw. The new equipment and benches were celebrated Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. The total cost of the new play equipment, engineered wood fiber playground mulch, etc., for the park...
Times-Union Newspaper
Louis Dreyfus Company Has Grand Opening Event For New Lecithin Plant
CLAYPOOL - Including a ribbon-cutting, speeches, a lunch and tours, Louis Dreyfus Company Agricultural Industries (LDC) announced Wednesday the opening of its new soy liquid lecithin plant in Claypool. Gordon Russell, LDC’s regional head of grains and oilseeds, welcomed LDC’s customers, farmers, local community members and LDC employees to the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Upcoming Blood Drives In Kosciusko County Announced
Supplies of blood products continue to be low across the United States. During the past two years, Covid-19 caused the postponement of many elective surgeries and blood donations waned. Now, along with the normal need for blood products, many of those elective surgeries are being scheduled, increasing the need for...
abc57.com
State Road 10 closed for construction
LA PORTE, Ind. -- State road 10 will be closed between U.S. 35 and State Road 23 for seal coating starting around August, 8th. The project is expected to last for five days, and is subject to change for weather. A recommended detour follows U.S. 35, State Road 8 and...
WNDU
Millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools fails in close race
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - It is one of the biggest stories we have been following: A millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools. The project would provide millions of dollars for school improvements. As of late Tuesday evening, the race was close. Superintendent Jim Knoll said all along that he was...
Your News Local
Wabash officials extend message regarding Congresswoman Walorski’s tragic accident
WABASH, IN- The following is from Wabash Mayor Scott Long and President and CEO of Grow Wabash County Keith Gillenwater about the recent passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski:. It is with the greatest sadness that we learned of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s death today in a traffic accident in Elkhart County....
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Woodward To Retire, Animal Hospital Of Warsaw Closing
The Animal Hospital of Warsaw will be closing on Aug. 31 due to the retirement of veterinarian and owner of the clinic, Dr. Dennis Woodward. Woodward opened the clinic on North Detroit Street in 1980 and has been providing veterinary care to residents in the greater Warsaw area for over 40 years at this location. During that time, he served the community as a member of the Optimist Club, as well as being a founding board member for the Animal Welfare League. He also currently serves as the chairman of the Kosciusko County Board of Health.
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Fun Venue Proposed for NewPorte Landing
(La Porte, IN) - A possible family fun development is being considered for the New Porte Landing area in La Porte. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, shared a letter of intent from a developer with the Redevelopment Commission. It proposes "a large family entertainment center focused on bringing multiple family-friendly experiences to the people of La Porte." The business would occupy four acres across from the Dunes Event Center.
abc57.com
City of Elkhart passes resolution on driver cards for undocumented immigrants
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Common Council of the City of Elkhart voted 6-2 in favor of supporting legislation to issue driver cards to undocumented immigrants on Monday. The legislation garnered support from state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and from law enforcement statewide. "Elkhart's undocumented residents are active...
luxury-houses.net
Not only Has Show-stopping Views But also Brags of a Combined Water-frontage, This House Asks for $3,500,000 in Cassopolis
The House in Cassopolis has a Luxury Miami Vibe and a well-designed floor plan with separate split upper levels, now available for sale. This home located at 62234 Carlton Dr, Cassopolis, Michigan; offering 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 6,334 square feet of living spaces. Call Tarah L Sheteron – Cressy & Everett Real Estate – (Phone: (269) 876-9276) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Cassopolis.
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
