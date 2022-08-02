ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Rich Vazzana

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Salsa Classes Begin Tonight at Vitti's Dance Studio in Danbury

Salsa Classes “on 1” Monday nights, August session begins on 8/1/22 (no class 8/29). Beginner/Advanced Beginner Class at 7 pm. 4 weeks $60, $20 drop-in per class. Learn steps to get yourself moving to the Latin rhythms. Start with the basics and advance to the next level to show your mastery on the dance floor! For more information: 203-748-2884 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Vitti’s Dance Studio, 10 Precision Road, Danbury CT www.vittisdancestudio.com.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brewster, NY
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Running Company Announces Run On Art - AUCTION!

Ridgefield Running Company is auctioning off Tharini Pande's art to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. In June, we partnered with The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and On Running for a "Run On Art" that celebrated The Aldrich's "52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone" exhibition. It was a wonderful collaboration and a unique and fun event that brought new people to the museum.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury's Community Institute for Communities hosts graffiti artist on August 10

DANBURY —The Connecticut Institute for Communities (CFIC) will honor National Health Center Week and celebrate the opening of an 8,000-foot headquarters addition with an art show. Dedan Davenport, an artist and licensed social worker, will display his work, which uses graffiti to demonstrate “the source of the present moment,...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

SoNo Arts Festival showcases works of more than 100 juried artists this weekend!

The 2022 SoNo Arts Festival will happen this August 6 & 7, 2022! SoNo will be filled with AMAZING works of ORIGINAL Fine Arts and Crafts created by your favorite artists!. Enlivening the streets of historic South Norwalk, The SoNo Arts Festival will showcase the works of over 100 juried artists and neighborhood businesses. South Norwalk will shine with the vibrancy of creative energy and allow the community to safely stroll through mini open-air galleries full of art and cultural experiences. There will be live music throughout and enticing Artistic SoNo Culinary specials at the many participating local restaurants as well as discounts at SoNo shops.
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Javascript
hamlethub.com

SHU Hires New Choral Director

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has hired Irina Georgieva as the new director of choral programs, starting this fall. Currently, there are six choirs on campus and about 200 participating students. In this role, Georgieva will be responsible for developing the vision, direction and supervision of all choral activities and...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Easton Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival Kicks Off Tomorrow!

Easton's 81st Annual Volunteer Fireman's Carnival will take place August 2 - August 6. Rides 6:00pm to 11:00pm Ride all night for one price!. Outstanding food, Great rides for all ages, and the Amazing Bingo Tent!. Don't miss this exciting family event. Parking at Silverman's Farm and Helen Keller Middle...
EASTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Jefferson Guthrie Real Estate

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jefferson Guthrie...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Library and Lapham Community Center are Cooling Centers

A period of high heat and humidity is forecast for New Canaan until Friday, with high temperatures on Thursday forecast to be 95 degrees. The New Canaan Library and the Lapham Community Center are both available as cooling centers for residents. Their hours of operation are below:. Everyone should take...
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Darien High School grad Luke Kostrzewski, 25

Luke Walter Kostrzewski age 25, formerly of Darien, CT, passed away unexpectedly in Charleston, S.C. on July 19, 2022. Luke was born on November 26, 1996 in Stamford, CT and was a graduate of Darien High School class of 2015. He went on to graduate from the College of Charleston, S.C. in 2021 and was looking forward to continuing his education. Luke was outgoing and energetic enjoying Skiing, Golf, Ice Hockey, Music, Boating and the beach.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is HIRING a Social Media and Marketing Coordinator!

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is hiring a part-time Social Media and Marketing Coordinator to join their team and help continue the success and growth of the Chamber's community presence on social media. This position is responsible for assisting with content initiatives and community management across various platforms, including but...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Junior Golf Hub's Northern Junior Championship Continues Today at Great River Golf Club

Day one of the 20th Northern Junior Championship presented by Junior Golf Hub concluded on Tuesday afternoon at Great River Golf Club, with firm conditions and a warm summer breeze providing an extra challenge for this elite field of competitors. The 36-hole stroke play championship is being contested August 2-3 and features players from a record 30 different states, provinces and countries.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Las Americas Real Estate

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Las Americas...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy