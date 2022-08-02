news.hamlethub.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Goodness Gracious, Great Balls of Fire! Meet Jerry Lee Lewis' Kid Sister Linda at the Palace Danbury on Aug. 26!
Goodness Gracious, Great Balls of Fire! Meet Jerry Lee Lewis' Kid Sister Linda on Friday, August 26 2022 8PM. Linda Gail Lewis is bringing her high-octane, piano-pumping show to The Palace Danbury where she'll pay homage to her brother and the birth of rock n’ roll!. Like her brother...
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Rich Vazzana
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
Salsa Classes Begin Tonight at Vitti's Dance Studio in Danbury
Salsa Classes “on 1” Monday nights, August session begins on 8/1/22 (no class 8/29). Beginner/Advanced Beginner Class at 7 pm. 4 weeks $60, $20 drop-in per class. Learn steps to get yourself moving to the Latin rhythms. Start with the basics and advance to the next level to show your mastery on the dance floor! For more information: 203-748-2884 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Vitti’s Dance Studio, 10 Precision Road, Danbury CT www.vittisdancestudio.com.
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Ellen Burns, owner of Books on the Common
Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield. For dining outdoors (which is all we’re doing still, due to Covid), I love Sarah’s Wine Bar/Bernard’s, sitting in the garden. It’s a beautiful setting and the food is always spectacular. What community event do you look...
Ridgefield Running Company Announces Run On Art - AUCTION!
Ridgefield Running Company is auctioning off Tharini Pande's art to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. In June, we partnered with The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and On Running for a "Run On Art" that celebrated The Aldrich's "52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone" exhibition. It was a wonderful collaboration and a unique and fun event that brought new people to the museum.
Danbury's Community Institute for Communities hosts graffiti artist on August 10
DANBURY —The Connecticut Institute for Communities (CFIC) will honor National Health Center Week and celebrate the opening of an 8,000-foot headquarters addition with an art show. Dedan Davenport, an artist and licensed social worker, will display his work, which uses graffiti to demonstrate “the source of the present moment,...
Darien Chamber celebrates Grand Opening of La Taqueria with Ribbon Cutting, tacos and tequila on August 17
La Taqueria Tacos & Tequila Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. Darien Chamber invites you to join Chef Dennis Lake and La Taqueria Tacos & Tequila for their Darien location Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on August 17 from 5 to 8 pm at 1077 Boston Post Road. Come enjoy Tacos...
SoNo Arts Festival showcases works of more than 100 juried artists this weekend!
The 2022 SoNo Arts Festival will happen this August 6 & 7, 2022! SoNo will be filled with AMAZING works of ORIGINAL Fine Arts and Crafts created by your favorite artists!. Enlivening the streets of historic South Norwalk, The SoNo Arts Festival will showcase the works of over 100 juried artists and neighborhood businesses. South Norwalk will shine with the vibrancy of creative energy and allow the community to safely stroll through mini open-air galleries full of art and cultural experiences. There will be live music throughout and enticing Artistic SoNo Culinary specials at the many participating local restaurants as well as discounts at SoNo shops.
SHU Hires New Choral Director
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has hired Irina Georgieva as the new director of choral programs, starting this fall. Currently, there are six choirs on campus and about 200 participating students. In this role, Georgieva will be responsible for developing the vision, direction and supervision of all choral activities and...
Easton Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival Kicks Off Tomorrow!
Easton's 81st Annual Volunteer Fireman's Carnival will take place August 2 - August 6. Rides 6:00pm to 11:00pm Ride all night for one price!. Outstanding food, Great rides for all ages, and the Amazing Bingo Tent!. Don't miss this exciting family event. Parking at Silverman's Farm and Helen Keller Middle...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Jefferson Guthrie Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jefferson Guthrie...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Victoria The Hair Queen (New Business Alert!)
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The local shop movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Victoria The...
New Canaan Library and Lapham Community Center are Cooling Centers
A period of high heat and humidity is forecast for New Canaan until Friday, with high temperatures on Thursday forecast to be 95 degrees. The New Canaan Library and the Lapham Community Center are both available as cooling centers for residents. Their hours of operation are below:. Everyone should take...
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years and honors co-founder John Patrick on Sept. 22 in Ridgefield
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity to hold Blueprints and Blue Jeans event to celebrate 30th anniversary in September. Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at 6:30 pm at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield, CT.
Services planned for Darien High School grad Luke Kostrzewski, 25
Luke Walter Kostrzewski age 25, formerly of Darien, CT, passed away unexpectedly in Charleston, S.C. on July 19, 2022. Luke was born on November 26, 1996 in Stamford, CT and was a graduate of Darien High School class of 2015. He went on to graduate from the College of Charleston, S.C. in 2021 and was looking forward to continuing his education. Luke was outgoing and energetic enjoying Skiing, Golf, Ice Hockey, Music, Boating and the beach.
Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is HIRING a Social Media and Marketing Coordinator!
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is hiring a part-time Social Media and Marketing Coordinator to join their team and help continue the success and growth of the Chamber's community presence on social media. This position is responsible for assisting with content initiatives and community management across various platforms, including but...
Junior Golf Hub's Northern Junior Championship Continues Today at Great River Golf Club
Day one of the 20th Northern Junior Championship presented by Junior Golf Hub concluded on Tuesday afternoon at Great River Golf Club, with firm conditions and a warm summer breeze providing an extra challenge for this elite field of competitors. The 36-hole stroke play championship is being contested August 2-3 and features players from a record 30 different states, provinces and countries.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Las Americas Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Las Americas...
Community-Police Relations Foundation donations to Friends of Karen in Westchester
The State Police in Troop K would like to offer a special thank you to both the Community-Police Relations Foundation and the Friends of Karen organization in North Salem for including us in their fundraiser to help local families in need. Friends of Karen helps around 1000 families a year...
Lieutenant Governor Promotes Summer Museum Program at Greenwich Historical Society
CT Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz visited Greenwich Historical Society to promote the Summer at the Museum Program and the valuable learning opportunities it offers children who can visit museums in the state with an adult for free. CT State Representative Steve Meskers, Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo, Town of Greenwich...
