The 2022 SoNo Arts Festival will happen this August 6 & 7, 2022! SoNo will be filled with AMAZING works of ORIGINAL Fine Arts and Crafts created by your favorite artists!. Enlivening the streets of historic South Norwalk, The SoNo Arts Festival will showcase the works of over 100 juried artists and neighborhood businesses. South Norwalk will shine with the vibrancy of creative energy and allow the community to safely stroll through mini open-air galleries full of art and cultural experiences. There will be live music throughout and enticing Artistic SoNo Culinary specials at the many participating local restaurants as well as discounts at SoNo shops.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO