2022 AirVenture was a record-brEAAker

Oshkosh woman adds pop of color to downtown
Volunteers with ArtsOshkosh are using a vibrant display to give part of the city's downtown a makeover.
Neenah Foundry plans to layoff 115 employees
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Foundry has informed the State of Wisconsin up to 115 employees will be out of a job starting in late September. The news comes weeks after the foundry was bought by a company in North Carolina. A letter from Neenah Foundry to the Wisconsin Department...
Barnes endorsed by UAW Wisconsin, talks jobs in Oshkosh
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, was endorsed by the United Auto Workers Wisconsin during a visit to Oshkosh Wednesday. At a news conference, the union called out incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, saying he didn’t do enough to keep jobs in Wisconsin when the U.S. Postal Service was contracting Oshkosh Corporation to build new mail trucks.
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ragweed season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Looking back at the past eight years, 2022 is currently the third-worst allergy season for pollen sufferers. First Alert Weather meteorologist Brad Spakowitz noticed last Friday the Kagen Allergy Clinic reported ragweed pollen for the first time this season. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad talks...
Pictures of the Day: That’s a wrap for AirVenture 2022
Questions From the Cockpit Columnist William E Dubois sent in these photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, which ended July 31. Next year’s AirVenture is slated for July 24-July 30, 2023. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via...
Marquette Dentistry Student from Hortonville Killed in Marquette Interchange Crash
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police say a 22-year-old Hortonville man was hit and killed in the Marquette Interchange near 16th St. on I-94. Officials say a man was found laying outside a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He died at the scene. In a letter to Marquette University Students,...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The winning ticket for that massive $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot from Friday’s drawing was sold in Illinois, but Wisconsin has a new millionaire courtesy of that same lottery drawing. Someone purchased a $1 million Mega Millions ticket Friday, July 29, at Lighthouse Corner Mobil,...
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
‘Armed and dangerous’ Green Bay homicide suspect captured in Alabama
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The search is over for a Michigan man believed to be connected to a homicide investigation in Green Bay. Police were searching for Caleb Anderson in connection with the death of a person at an apartment complex on Packerland Dr. and was believed to be driving the victim’s car.
WOMEN CHANGING WISCONSIN: Paula Jolly and Amanda’s House
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As a sober house manager, Paula Jolly noticed the cycle of women battling addiction due to rushing treatment to get back home to their children. On New Year’s Day in 2020, Paula, her husband, and their daughter, Amanda, who had been struggling with substance abuse for 10 years, established the Mandolin Foundation, which would offer a place for women in recovery to live with their children. It would be the first of its kind in the area.
Green Bay Police dealing with crossing guard shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just a few weeks until the first day of school, the Green Bay Police Department is hoping the community will step up to help keep children safe by becoming crossing guards. “Every year, we see a shortage of crossing guards. For the last three...
Caught on video: Bus driver helps lost toddler in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A bus driver with Green Bay Metro Transit helped a toddler reunite with his mom last Tuesday. “Operators are trained to be very observant and aware of their surroundings, so a lot goes into it when they’re moving down the road,” said Jake Lueptown, the operations supervisor.
MSP: Armed and dangerous homicide suspect may be in the Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). According to MSP, troopers from the post in Iron Mountain are working with the Green Bay Police...
Hortonville native dies after being hit by car in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marquette University student from Hortonville was killed when he was hit by a car in Milwaukee, according to the university. Payton Claybaugh was a student in the prestigious Pre-Dental Scholars program. Claybaugh was hit July 31 while walking on the Marquette Interchange. The university says...
Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers
(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
WATCH: Steven Huss attacks woman (WARNING: LANGUAGE)
The governor was joined by Marinette County first responders to announce the $8 million investment. Fox Crossing police host a family-friendly event connecting neighbors and police officers. Woman records attack in Appleton. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The criminal complaint says Steven Huss confronted the woman, knocked her to the ground...
Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI
August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
