City Cutting Ties With Matthews On Multi-Use Building

timesuniononline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
City Councilwoman Dobbins Expresses Concerns With Temporary Bike Lanes
Warsaw Councilman Cindy Dobbins let the Traffic Commission know on Wednesday that she was not happy with the downtown temporary bicycle lanes, especially not knowing about them before they were put into place. Temporary bike lanes on the south side of Market Street between South Columbia and Lake streets are...
Times-Union Newspaper
Temporary Bike Lane Brings Awareness To City Plan
Imagine safely riding a bicycle, jogging with a friend or walking your dog from the Chinworth Bridge Trail, through downtown Warsaw and all the way to Christ Covenant Church in Winona Lake. Temporary bike lanes on the south side of Market Street between South Columbia and Lake streets are in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Commissioners Approve Highway Matters, Hear KEDCO Report
Business was light at the Kosciusko County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, which included three items from the Kosciusko County Highway Department. Steve Moriarty, KCHD superintendent, requested the Commissioners approve a financial commitment letter stating that the county will match the 50% required for the Community Crossings grant from the state. The funds, if approved, will be used for Old 30 from CR 450E to Ind. 13 and Pierceton Road from the town limits of Winona Lake to the town limits of Pierceton. The 50% from the county will be $1,105,326.50.
Times-Union Newspaper
City Council Approves Wildman Tax Abatements
Wildman Business Group continues to grow, and on Monday the Warsaw-based company requested a 10-year tax abatement on real and personal property from Warsaw. The City Council unanimously approved the request. Warsaw Community Economic and Development Director Jeremy Skinner said the tax abatement was for improvements Wildman was going to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
Beyer Park Has New Playground Equipment, Donated Benches
Families can now enjoy updated play equipment and two donated benches at Beyer Park in Warsaw. The new equipment and benches were celebrated Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. The total cost of the new play equipment, engineered wood fiber playground mulch, etc., for the park...
threeriversnews.com
Old library property officially sold to county
THREE RIVERS — Family court and probate court will soon be moving from Centreville to Three Rivers. In a 4-1 vote by the Three Rivers City Commission Monday, commissioners officially approved the final sale of the old Three Rivers Public Library building at 920 W. Michigan Ave. to St. Joseph County for $175,000 to renovate the property into a building for Family Court and its related services.
Times-Union Newspaper
Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund Donates To Magical Meadows
The Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund recently made a $10,000 donation to Magical Meadows to fund the installation of an automatic watering system for the horse pastures. The Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund is a donor advised component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. Creighton Brothers created the fund to help facilitate their company’s charitable giving. Grants are recommended by an advisory committee from Creighton Brothers. In addition to the grant made through this advised fund, Eddie Creighton matched the donation with a personal contribution of $10,000 to the project, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
95.3 MNC
The Elkhart County Landfill has cut hours after staffing issues
The Elkhart County Landfill has cut hours after staffing issues. The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners approved the new hours, to take effect immediately. The landfill will now be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., opening an hour later than before. Previously, the landfill was operating from 7 a.m....
RELATED PEOPLE
abc57.com
South Bend offering water testing for lead, copper
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend Department of Public Works is offering residents free water testing for lead and copper. Residents with homes built prior to 1986 are encouraged to participate in the department's sampling pool to test drinking water. Testing kits will be dropped off and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.04.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:29 a.m. Monday - Jessica Christine Tipton, 22, South Bend, arrested for possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. No bond set. • 2:36 p.m. Tuesday - Juan Francisco...
WNDU
Crews cleaning sewer lines throughout Mishawaka; could cause lane restrictions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In preparation for Mishawaka’s 2022 Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Sewer Rehabilitation Project, crews will be out cleaning and televising the sewer lines at various locations throughout the city. Crews will be working at the following locations, weather permitting, starting Monday, Aug. 1:. Monday, Aug....
Times-Union Newspaper
Louis Dreyfus Company Has Grand Opening Event For New Lecithin Plant
CLAYPOOL - Including a ribbon-cutting, speeches, a lunch and tours, Louis Dreyfus Company Agricultural Industries (LDC) announced Wednesday the opening of its new soy liquid lecithin plant in Claypool. Gordon Russell, LDC’s regional head of grains and oilseeds, welcomed LDC’s customers, farmers, local community members and LDC employees to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortwaynesnbc.com
County: Several roads to close for railroad work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department says several roads will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 3 for railroad work. The closures will be at the railroad crossings and are scheduled to be closed until August 31, the department said Monday. The road closure...
Times-Union Newspaper
Upcoming Blood Drives In Kosciusko County Announced
Supplies of blood products continue to be low across the United States. During the past two years, Covid-19 caused the postponement of many elective surgeries and blood donations waned. Now, along with the normal need for blood products, many of those elective surgeries are being scheduled, increasing the need for...
abc57.com
The History Museum offering tour of Mishawaka City Cemetery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The History Museum is hosting a guided tour of the Mishawaka City Cemetery. Participants will have the chance to explore historic grave sites and grave markers on Thursday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the tour is $2, and participants are asked to meet at the...
abc57.com
Quince Road closed due to construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Construction is set to begin on Quince Road from U.S. 20 and Edison Road August 1st. Work will include tree removal, drainage improvement and roadway milling. The project is expected to take one day, but could spill over into the 2nd. A recommended detour is taking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your News Local
Wabash officials extend message regarding Congresswoman Walorski’s tragic accident
WABASH, IN- The following is from Wabash Mayor Scott Long and President and CEO of Grow Wabash County Keith Gillenwater about the recent passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski:. It is with the greatest sadness that we learned of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s death today in a traffic accident in Elkhart County....
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Woodward To Retire, Animal Hospital Of Warsaw Closing
The Animal Hospital of Warsaw will be closing on Aug. 31 due to the retirement of veterinarian and owner of the clinic, Dr. Dennis Woodward. Woodward opened the clinic on North Detroit Street in 1980 and has been providing veterinary care to residents in the greater Warsaw area for over 40 years at this location. During that time, he served the community as a member of the Optimist Club, as well as being a founding board member for the Animal Welfare League. He also currently serves as the chairman of the Kosciusko County Board of Health.
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Fun Venue Proposed for NewPorte Landing
(La Porte, IN) - A possible family fun development is being considered for the New Porte Landing area in La Porte. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, shared a letter of intent from a developer with the Redevelopment Commission. It proposes "a large family entertainment center focused on bringing multiple family-friendly experiences to the people of La Porte." The business would occupy four acres across from the Dunes Event Center.
Times-Union Newspaper
American Legion Riders 253 Donate To KC Riley Kids Fund
The American Legion Riders 253 out of North Webster recently presented a donation in the amount of $2,000 to the Kosciusko County Riley Kids Fund. The Kosciusko County Riley Kids Fund is a component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. The fund provides support to Riley Children’s Hospital and financial assistance in the form of gas and food cards to local families with a child being treated at Riley Children’s Hospital. Since the fund was established in 2010, it has awarded over 3,000 grants to the hospital and to families in need of assistance, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
Comments / 0