Ash & Ember Brewing, Family Friendly Brewery In Cedar Hill Celebrates 2 Years

The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
Report says these are the best burger joints in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, burgers are one of the staples of not only Texas but American cuisine as well and if you're not grilling to stay out of the heat then you're in luck.
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant
In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
Enjoy an Elvis Tribute Show, Patriotic Concert, Summer Movies and More at the Historic Palace Theatre
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (Aug. 1, 2022) – Grapevine’s beautifully restored 1940s-era Palace Theatre, located at 300 S. Main St., continues its Summer Movie Series this month in addition to a colorful lineup of classic films, an Elvis tribute concert, cornet band and more. Audiences can enjoy the following:
Dallas Observer
Pioneer of Bishop Arts Restaurant Scene, Sara Tillman, Has Died
Sara Tillman, a pioneering figure in the Bishop Arts District restaurant scene, died on July 23 at age 68. She was raised in Oak Cliff, attended Kimball High School, and lived and worked in Oak Cliff throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2020. She and...
One Last Meal At Bill Smith’s Cafe
People lined up for one last plate of pancakes and eggs. They took photos of the iconic sign. They hugged friends and servers. On Sunday, July 31, Bill Smith’s Cafe closed its doors for good. My family and I ordered one last plate of chicken fried states and pancakes...
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
How to make your groceries last longer with Texas blogger Ramona Cruz-Peters
Groceries are getting so expensive nowadays and when they go to waste, it makes you feel bad. Have no fear though, because with a few helpful tips you can make your food and your dollar stretch further.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles
When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
dmagazine.com
For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.
The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Gets a New Name, New Look
The annual air show held at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport is getting a new name and new look. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show will now be known as AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell. The show is a one-day event and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide To School Comes To Dallas Children’s Theater
Book & Lyrics by Marcy Heisler, Music by Zina Goldrich. Adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of books by Barbara Park. Listen up, I tell you! Junie B. Jones is back, and she’s got some advice to give…eventually. It was her brilliant idea to put together a survival guide for next year’s students, but now she’s at a total loss for what to add to it! It doesn’t help that all her friends are full of cool ideas and dance numbers. How’s a girl supposed to deal with all this competition? Hilariously, of course! In this musical extravaganza great for back-to-school time, Junie B. Jones learns some important lessons about school, patience, and personal growth. This play is perfect for fans of Junie B. and newcomers alike!
pmq.com
Why This Dallas Pizzeria Adds a Service Fee to Every Order
Previously known for offering 24-7 pizza delivery in Dallas, Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta has cut back its hours while adopting an 18% service fee to cover higher wages. Co-owner Michael Lindsey named the pizzeria in honor of his mother, who “insisted” on the unusual moniker based on her nickname.
checkoutdfw.com
There are nearly 30 homes listed for over $2 million in Frisco today. Here are 4 that really stand out.
Today, there are six homes over $3 million for sale in Frisco. Wondering what they look like? We're featuring a handful of them below. If you are on the hunt for a luxury home in Frisco, there are a fair number of options today. In fact, you can find 28 homes today in Frisco that are priced over $2 million. The majority of those homes are in the $2 million-$2.99 million range.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Firefighters battle blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say
FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters battled a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials. Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews teamed...
DFW’s Plant & Sip founder says these are the common mistakes you’re making when taking care of your plants
Pets are the new kids and plants are the new plants.
