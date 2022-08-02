Ash & Ember Brewing, Family Friendly Brewery In Cedar Hill Celebrates 2 Years

Book & Lyrics by Marcy Heisler, Music by Zina Goldrich. Adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of books by Barbara Park. Listen up, I tell you! Junie B. Jones is back, and she’s got some advice to give…eventually. It was her brilliant idea to put together a survival guide for next year’s students, but now she’s at a total loss for what to add to it! It doesn’t help that all her friends are full of cool ideas and dance numbers. How’s a girl supposed to deal with all this competition? Hilariously, of course! In this musical extravaganza great for back-to-school time, Junie B. Jones learns some important lessons about school, patience, and personal growth. This play is perfect for fans of Junie B. and newcomers alike!

