ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overwatch 2 Fans Were Questioned By Blizzard If They Would Spend $45 On Mythic Skins

By Tom Lee
HappyGamer
HappyGamer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
happygamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously

It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard#Skins#Video Game
HappyGamer

Pre-Order Information For Goat Simulator 3 And A Trailer With Rain From Goats

The developers acknowledged that it was an error on July 28 AM. The patch’s release date hasn’t been specified, but they’ll try to repair it as soon as possible. The chronologically dubious third-person action comedy sequel, Goat Simulator 3, will launch on consoles and PC on November 17, according to a joint announcement from Coffee Stain Publishing and Coffee Stain North on Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Overwatch
AOL Corp

Dr Disrespect unveiled game footage for his new shooter. It did not go well.

Popular video-game streamer Dr Disrespect on Sunday revealed early footage from the first game of his new gaming studio, a first-person shooter titled Deadrop. People are already tearing it to shreds on social media. The announcement comes months after Dr Disrespect announced the launch of the games studio he founded...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Pathless Will Be Released For Switch And Xbox In The Upcoming Winter

This winter, Xbox and Switch gaming systems will receive Giant Squid’s legendary adventure game The Pathless from Annapurna Interactive. You play as the Hunter in an open-world action-adventure game currently accessible for PC, PlayStation, and Apple Arcade players. The Hunter’s goal is to discover a solution to remove the curse from the globe. The ancient gods who live on an island are the source of this curse. The Tall Ones are the name given to these gods.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6

Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

12 best Call of Duty characters of all time

In addition to its multiplayer gameplay, Call of Duty has some of the best single-player campaigns in gaming. Often, the effort of the team that creates single-player storylines is overlooked for the focus on multiplayer, but we should commend them. The stories are great, but the characters survive far beyond their games due to their unforgettable nature.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Dead Space Remake Is Making Progress, With EA Motive Now In Alpha

The remake of the cult classic horror game Dead Space is being made on schedule. According to the studio EA Motive, the project reached the alpha level a few weeks ago and is currently undergoing successful testing. The developers celebrated on this particular occasion before returning to their regular tasks on July 29 morning.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

BattleTech Has Developed Into A Massive, Essential Mech War Simulator.

When BattleTech was first published by Harebrained Schemes in 2018, it accomplished something exceptional. With enormous robot tanks, it was a tight, gratifying squad tactics game that offered customization, book-balancing mercenary management, and a lot of laser-induced explosions. Chris Thursten, who reviews for us, gave it a very respectable 85, and patches and DLC only made things better. That should be sufficient justification in and of itself to play it.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

HappyGamer

216
Followers
758
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

 https://happygamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy