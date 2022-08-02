Vineland man charged in fatal shooting

A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said.

George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.

The Vineland man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation led to Miguel Barea, who was found and arrested without incident.

Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses. He is currently in the Cumberland County Jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Vineland Police Detective N. Gonzalez at 856-691-

4111 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective C. Johnson at 609-579-1431. Information may also be submitted anonymously via vpd.tips or ccpo.tips from any smartphone, computer or tablet.