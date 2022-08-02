Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says ‘it’s all for show’

kion546.com
Termination hearing for Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo is delayed again
A termination hearing to decide the fate of embattled Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been delayed due to “a scheduling conflict,” the school district said Wednesday. The hearing was set to be held Thursday and has already been rescheduled once from the originally intended date...
Texas wildfires continue to erupt; firefighters keep moving
TOLAR, Texas (AP) — One firefighter has suffered burns and two others have been treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a new North Texas wildfire that is completely uncontained after burning almost half a square mile. Hood County officials say the injured firefighter was airlifted to a Dallas hospital with burns to 10% of his body. Elsewhere, s Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman said Wednesday that a fire on the Hays-Blanco county line about 30 miles west of Austin has destroyed three homes and an occupied trailer and blackened 800 acres. It’s 60% contained. A fire 60 miles west of Austin has burned 1,400 acres and is 25% uncontained but has burned no homes. Fire crews have that fire 60% contained.
Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has blocked a recreational marijuana proposal from appearing on the ballot this fall. The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hope to put on the November ballot. Supporters had turned in more than enough signatures to qualify, but the proposal still needed the panel’s approval. Commissioners complained that the proposal didn’t spell out the impact of the amendment. Supporters of the measure said they will appeal to the state Supreme Court. Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016.
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident, McCarthy announces
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday. This story is breaking and will be updated. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Article Topic Follows: CNN - Politics. BE PART OF...
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — For years, bombastic far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted to his millions of followers that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, that children weren’t killed and that parents were crisis actors in an elaborate ruse to force gun control. Under...
Attorney: Security guard didn’t try to stop school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — An attorney suing a Michigan school district following a mass shooting at its high school says an armed security officer told investigators she thought the active shooting was a drill and that one of the bleeding students simply was wearing “really good makeup.” Attorney Ven Johnson said Wednesday that he is asking a judge to add the security officer’s name to a lawsuit he filed in January against Oxford Community Schools. The suit also names Oxford High School’s dean of students, two counselors and three teachers as defendants. Johnson says in the amended complaint that school surveillance video shows the security officer “casually walking around in the hallway” during the Nov. 30 shooting.
Board recommends clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole is recommending clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. The board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to Coddington, who was convicted and sentenced to die for killing 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale’s home in Choctaw in 1997. Prosecutors say Coddington beat Hale on the head with a hammer after Hale, a friend and co-worker, refused to loan $50 to Coddington to buy cocaine. An emotional Coddington apologized to the Hale family and said he is “OK” with the death penalty, but told the board that he is a different man today.
Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk. According to a police report, the 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence. According to the report, a semitruck driver spotted the woman driving in the golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County. The truck driver used her semi to steer the golf cart driver to the shoulder of the interstate.
NLRB: Mine workers to pay Alabama coal company over $13M
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal oversight board is ordering the United Mine Workers of America to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year. The National Labor Relations Board says Warrior Met Coal Mining is due some $13.3 million for costs including increased security, damage repair and lost revenues from unmined coal. It says individuals are due almost $30,000, mostly for damage to vehicles. The union calls the NLRB assessment an “outrageous” decision that it plans to fight. Roughly 1,100 members went on strike against the Alabama-based company on April 1, 2021.
Machinists at 3 Boeing defense plants ratify new contract
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Workers in three Boeing factories in the Midwest have a new contract, and Boeing is averting the threat of a strike. Nearly 2,500 workers at the plants make military planes and other defense products. They voted Wednesday to ratify a contract that will boost pay an average of 14% over three years and improve retirement benefits. Less than two weeks ago, the same workers overwhelmingly rejected a Boeing contract offer and threatened to go on strike. A spokesman for Boeing says the company is pleased with the outcome. The new contract covers workers at Boeing plants in Missouri and Illinois.
High, Clouds!
We are in the middle of our dry season, but we’ve been talking about moisture an awful lot lately! Monsoon moisture has been the main event, sending clouds and even a few showers through our area on recent days. However on Tuesday, we’ll see moisture from a different source: Frank. Frank is a tropical cyclone in the Eastern Pacific. It was a hurricane at one point but as of Monday evening is now a tropical storm. Frank is NOT expected to “make landfall” on the California Coast. Frank is heading over cold water and will dissipate. However, its moisture will begin to stream in high over our area Tuesday. We’ll likely just see scattered to broken high clouds and that’s about it. Boy, that was a big explanation just to talk about some extra clouds on Tuesday, but you won’t get that from your app! Heh.
