Brewers: Could Crew Make Deadline Trade for Cubs OF Ian Happ?

Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained
Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
Golf Digest
Did Tony La Russa seriously fall asleep in the FIRST inning of the Chicago White Sox game Monday night?
As of right now, the Chicago White Sox are in good position to make the playoffs, sitting just three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and just three games out of a Wild Card spot. The rest of their schedule could be classified as "favorable," and they still have nine games against the Twins. For most teams, it's all you could ask for at this time of the year: a chance to make a run.
Report: Pirates trade pitcher Jose Quintana to Cardinals
Jose Quintana is staying in the NL Central, but he isn't heading back to Chicago. The former White Sox and Cubs starter reportedly was traded from the Pirates to the Cardinals on Monday, less than 24 hours before the deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. The White Sox...
FOX Sports
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Brewers World Series contenders
The Milwaukee Brewers are battling with the St. Louis Cardinals for supremacy atop the National League Central. The Brewers have a three game lead over the Cardinals currently, and it’s going to be a frantic finish as the two sides fight it out over the final two months of the season.
SF Giants trade deadline tracker: Ruf, Casali dealt; Rodon, Pederson staying
The Giants made a flurry of moves before the deadline but stood pat on their biggest names.
Willson Contreras, Ian Happ staying with Cubs
After weeks of rumors and speculation, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ won't be changing uniforms after all. The Cubs did not trade Contreras and Happ before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline, NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer confirmed. They will remain on the North Side the rest of the 2022 season. Contreras...
Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
numberfire.com
Yasmani Grandal sitting Wednesday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Grandal started at designated hitter in Monday's series opener and behind the plate on Tuesday, and he went a combined 0-for-8 with two strikeouts. Seby Zavala will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer reuniting with notable former player
It is not quite Slash reuniting with Axl, but Mike Budenholzer is still having a noteworthy reunion of his own. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks coach Budenholzer is adding one of his former players to his coaching staff — retired forward DeMarre Carroll.
FanSided
