Appeals court reinstates Kentucky's near-total abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic pressed forward Tuesday with scheduling abortions, even as the state’s attorney general went to the Supreme Court to try to stop it. A Charleston judge on Monday blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban, freeing the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia to begin scheduling abortion patients. Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said Tuesday her staff planned to begin performing abortions as early as next week. “We’re determined to continue doing so for as long as we’re able,” she said in a statement. She called Monday’s decision “a sigh of relief.” The same day, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office had filed a motion to the state Supreme Court asking it to block the decision from going into effect while his office proceeds with an appeal. He said it was “critical” for his office to file an immediate stay Tuesday “to prevent immediate loss of precious life.”

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 15 DAYS AGO