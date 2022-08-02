Appeals court reinstates Kentucky's near-total abortion ban

www.trumbulltimes.com
Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned
The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge
A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
thecentersquare.com
Attorney who represented Mississippi abortion clinic nominated for federal bench
(The Center Square) – A lawyer who represented a women’s health care clinic from Jackson, Mississippi, in the landmark overturn of the national abortion law could wind up sitting on a federal bench. President Joe Biden said Friday that Julie Rikelman of New York City has been nominated...
After judge's order, W.Va.'s abortion clinic resuming care
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic pressed forward Tuesday with scheduling abortions, even as the state’s attorney general went to the Supreme Court to try to stop it. A Charleston judge on Monday blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban, freeing the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia to begin scheduling abortion patients. Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said Tuesday her staff planned to begin performing abortions as early as next week. “We’re determined to continue doing so for as long as we’re able,” she said in a statement. She called Monday’s decision “a sigh of relief.” The same day, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office had filed a motion to the state Supreme Court asking it to block the decision from going into effect while his office proceeds with an appeal. He said it was “critical” for his office to file an immediate stay Tuesday “to prevent immediate loss of precious life.”
Judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Michigan's pre-Roe abortion ban
A Michigan judge on Monday granted Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request to temporarily block enforcement of the state's pre-Roe abortion ban.
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
The Justice Department sues Idaho over its abortion restrictions in first challenge since Roe v. Wade was overturned
"We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that pregnant women get the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled," Garland said.
How to Get an Abortion if You're a Teen After Roe v. Wade Was Overturned
In 2019, Teen Vogue published this article on how to get an abortion if you're a teen. Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, we're publishing this update on how to navigate abortion restrictions as a teenager. On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade,...
West Virginia And Indiana Move Closer To Near-Total Abortion Bans
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is expected to sign the ban into law soon. Indiana's ban is expected to quickly pass through the GOP-controlled legislature.
Kansas voters to decide abortion rights in 1st test since Roe v. Wade repeal
Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state to vote on the legality of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Voters will not have the option of banning the procedure outright, however. Instead, they'll vote on a GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2, which would strip abortion protections from the state constitution. But should a majority of voters support the measure, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is expected to move quickly to restrict or prohibit the procedure.
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of...
Idaho’s top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature as abortion rights advocates continue to try to resist what could be inevitable.
N. Carolina AG defends recusal in 20-week abortion ban case
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein repudiated Republican General Assembly leaders’ allegations Wednesday that he neglected his duty to defend state law by refusing to seek enforcement of a blocked 20-week abortion ban after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Attorneys for Senate Leader...
DOJ Sues Idaho Over Near-Total Abortion Ban
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Supreme Court may have upended the right to choose, but the Justice Department is still trying to ensure that women who need abortions in life-threatening emergencies will be able to get them.
Louisiana’s abortion ban positioned to be enforced again
Louisiana’s abortion ban is positioned to be enforced again, after an appeals court ruled Friday that the state must be granted a suspensive appeal while a lawsuit challenging the ban continues to play out in court. It wasn’t immediately clear when the ban would go back into effect. Lawyers...
Abortion Rights Counter-Attack to Roe Decision Has Begun
The Biden administration has sued Idaho over its abortion law, while Kansas voters resoundingly decided to protect abortion rights in the state.
