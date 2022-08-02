ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Gas prices in the Greensboro area are down again. Will that trend continue?

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xC2H4_0h1AYugA00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You’ve been hearing a lot lately by falling fuel prices, and as of today we know that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Greensboro area is $3.88.

That’s based on the weekly survey of gasbuddy.com , which tracks prices nationally. AAA has the price slightly higher : at $3.89.

Where’s the cheapest gas near you? Check the FOX8 Gas Prices Tracker

Either way, the average price dropped another 13 cents or so in the market and is down a significant 54.9 cents since July 1. The bad news is that it’s still nearly $1 higher (95.3 cents, to be exact) than a year ago.

The average across North Carolina is $3.86, and prices are slightly higher in Winston-Salem ($3.90) and among the highest in Durham ($4.11).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxp8t_0h1AYugA00
These are the trends in fuel prices as tracked by AAA. (AAA.com)

GasBuddy reports the national average is $4.17, down 65.5 cents in July, although the price of diesel remains high, at $5.27, which affects the cost of transporting goods. That’s about $2 more than a year ago

AAA has the national average for regular unleaded at $4.21 and more than a dollar higher than a year ago. For diesel, it’s $5.279.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a release. “Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below.”

GasBuddy said its survey found the cheapest fuel outlet in Greensboro to be $3.39 per gallon as of Sunday, with the most expensive at $4.69.

The lowest prices in North Carolina show in New Bern, where the Speedway on ML King Jr. Blvd. is at $3.29. Several of its competitors were at $3.33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AI9NU_0h1AYugA00
GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

Will prices remain down?

AAA shows the average prices to be lowest in states across the South. All but North Carolina, Florida and Virginia are averaging $3.846 per gallon or less .

These trends haven’t deterred oil companies, which in their second quarter reported a record $50 billion in profit.

That begs the question: Will this decline in consumer cost continue? De Haan suggests that depends on where you live.

“The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. … “As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”

Historical trends

GasBuddy’s historical average gasoline prices for July 31 in Greensboro and the national average going back 10 years:

GSO           U.S.

2021:        $2.93        $3.16

2020:        $1.92        $2.18

2019:        $2.50        $2.72

2018:        $2.68        $2.87

2017:        $2.18        $2.32

2016:        $1.99        $2.12

2015:        $2.43        $2.65

2014:        $3.38        $3.51

2013:        $3.50        $3.62

2012:        $3.43        $3.52

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Unemployment rates rise slightly in June across Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Unemployment rates across the Piedmont Triad trickled up by as much as a half-point in June, although they remained significantly lower than a year ago. That followed a statewide trend that showed unemployment rates growing in 98 of 100 counties and in all of the 15 metro areas, data released by […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

South O Henry Blvd crash shuts down lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of South O Henry Boulevard is closed following a crash early Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred on South O Henry Boulevard, near the intersection of East Florida Street. Nearby landmarks include Dudley High School and East Gate City Boulevard. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Traffic
State
Virginia State
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Durham, NC
State
Florida State
FOX8 News

North Carolina A&T State to help pave way to clean energy thanks to $23.7 million job training grant

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina A&T State University will help lead the way toward cleaner energy thanks to a massive $23.7 million grant to fund a new project entitled STEPs4GROWTH. On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper joined U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to announce a $23,687,365 grant through the American Rescue Plan at the Harold […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

10 fun things to try in Greensboro for summer 2022

(WGHP) — Summer is almost over, but there’s still time for an unforgettable experience in the Gate City. Whether you live in Greensboro or you’re just passing through the heart of North Carolina, there are countless shops, restaurants and experiences to satisfy your wanderlust. We’ve put together a list of 10 of our favorite places […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa
FOX8 News

Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
BURLINGTON, NC
News Argus

5515 West Market Street

Spacious One Bedroom - This One-Bedroom apartment home gives residents lots of storage space with multiple closets through the apartment! Living Room with plush carpeting and large windows that bring in natural sunlight. Bathroom has wide vanities with lots of lighting. Full kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WBTW News13

1 dead in shooting at North Carolina manufacturing facility

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Kernersville. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Clarios plant and the suspect and the victim knew each other. There is no danger to the community or other employees, the […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC native wins Not Your Average Folk contest

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Folk Festival announced on Wednesday that Anna Vtipil, a Raleigh native, is the grand prize winner of the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest. In recognition of her first-place win, Vtipil and her ensemble have been awarded a performance spot at the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival, which runs […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy