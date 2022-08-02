Arrest made in string of Wood Village thefts and break-ins

www.kptv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
31-year-old woman faces murder charge for Old Town stabbing
A woman accused of stabbing a person in broad daylight in Old Town on Tuesday is now facing a murder charge.
kptv.com
Portland man has truck stolen days after brother's death
A wildfire that sparked Tuesday initially referred to as the Miller Fire, but now changed to the Dodge Fire, is threatening residential areas of Wasco County and prompting evacuations. Project Ledo helps kids explore science and technology with Lego robots. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. In just three years, Portland...
Body found not far from missing Vancouver man’s abandoned truck
A man was found dead northeast of Lacamas Lake Tuesday, not far from where the truck of a missing man was located in mid-July, police said.
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Old Town stabbing; security video shows vicious attack, DA says
Police have identified 31-year-old Judyann L. Edmond as the woman they arrested in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in the Old Town neighborhood. The victim was 38-year-old Stephanie Rene Hack, according to a probable cause affidavit from Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Madeline Loeb. Edmond entered a not guilty plea Wednesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
KXL
Police Arrest Shooter After Chasing Victims In Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot and a child was injured likely by shrapnel on Monday afternoon by a shooter who chased them from the scene. The victims were shot on East 35th and T Street around 2:15pm. Around 1:30am on Tuesday, they crashed their vehicle and rolled...
kptv.com
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
kptv.com
Police seeking witnesses to downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after a July 31 shooting left one man with serious injuries. PPB says officers from the Central Precinct responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Northwest Couch Street at 2:19 a.m. Sunday. After arriving, police found one man at the scene suffering from a “serious” gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital and treated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed, 1 arrested after broad daylight stabbing in Portland
A stabbing in broad daylight led to the death of one person and the arrest of another in Portland on Tuesday.
1 hospitalized after shooting in Milwaukie, suspect in custody
Police are on the scene at Libbie's Restaurant on Southeast Main Street Wednesday evening after reported gunfire.
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
19-year-old Portland man killed in Old Town shooting feared for his life, court records show
Friday night’s shooting in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district claimed the life of Lauren Teyshawn Abbott Jr., a 19-year-old Portland man who told county officials four months ago that he feared for his life after a close friend was gunned down, according to court records. Abbott was taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hillsboro Police Log: Groom leaving wedding arrested for DUII
The Hillsboro Police Department reports on calls for service from July 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 18 A person left their keys in their car with the doors unlocked in the 500 block of Northeast 80th Avenue. The vehicle was stolen. A few hours later, the vehicle was located at an apartment complex and returned to the owner. A vehicle entering the highway near...
kptv.com
One block in Old Town has seen a week of violence
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Since last Friday, one block in Old Town has been the center of violence. A public parking lot, bordered by Northwest 4th Avenue, Northwest 5th Avenue, Northwest Davis Street, and Northwest Couch Street, has had three injuries from gunfire and two homicides -- all between last Friday and this past Tuesday. Terry Breneman is a frequent visitor to Old Town. He said the violence sounds like a lot in a short period of time, but it’s normal from what he sees.
kptv.com
Police arrest suspect in Vancouver shooting that injured man, small child
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department arrested a suspect early Tuesday Morning in a shooting that left a man and a young child injured. Officers first responded to the 2000 block of E 35th Street around 2:15 p.m. Monday after receiving calls about an alleged shooting. Once officers arrived, they located an adult man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a small child with an injured not yet detailed.
Vancouver police pull out of Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force
The Vancouver Police Department is withdrawing from the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force.
nwlaborpress.org
Driver targets paramedics in intentional crash
A driver has been criminally cited for assault for crashing into an American Medical Response ambulance in Portland—intentionally. It’s the latest evidence for what union-represented paramedics have described as growing public hostility toward ambulance workers. The collision happened July 15 at Southeast 151st Ave. and Powell Blvd., as...
Officer struck by suspected DUII driver in NE Portland
A Portland police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Northeast Portland early Monday morning, according to officials.
WWEEK
Clackamas County DA Files Felony Theft and Criminal Mischief Charges Against Joey Gilliam
Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth today charged Earl Joe “Joey” Gilliam III with six felony counts of aggravated theft in the first degree (a Class B felony) and six counts of criminal mischief (a Class C felony). Gilliam is the son of Joe Gilliam, the former longtime...
KXL
Man Walking On Tracks Dies After Hit By Train In Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A man walking along railroad tracks on Tuesday morning was hit by a Union Pacific train and died at the scene. The crash happened at 14th Street SE and Hines Street SE just after 6:00am. “The rail crew sounded the horn and attempted to stop the...
Comments / 0