Savannah Chatham County School trying to lower retention numbers

Savannah Tribune
Elevate Savannah Expands Program To DeRenne Middle School
Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term life changing relationships with urban youth, is excited to announce expansion to DeRenne Middle School. Launched in the Fall of 2019 at A.E. Beach High School, this rapidly growing student mentor program will begin the 2022 school year with representation in all levels of the Savannah-Chatham County Schools. Due to the program’s success, they have expanded their team and their reach, to launch their first classroom at DeRenne Middle School starting this Fall.
SCCPSS students, staff excited to kick off new school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Wednesday, nearly 40,000 students in Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) returned to the classroom. At Islands High School, incoming seniors got a warm welcome from their families and staff as they walked into school for their last first day. “It feels pretty weird,” senior Delaney Gordon said. “I feel like […]
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC Investigates obtained new documents from the Savannah-Chatham Public School District revealing more information about former JROTC instructor Harry Drayton Jr. He taught at Beach High School. Drayton turned himself into the Chatham County jail last month. Drayton was charged with child molestation and criminal attempt...
Medical center expanding in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
Bulloch County goes back to school
This morning, Bulloch County Schools welcomed back more than 11,000 students and 2,100 employees across its 15 schools and learning programs. Most students are learning on campus in a traditional, face-to-face setting, and 350 Bulloch students are participating in the Virtual Learning Program. The district is also welcoming 225 new employees this year, with 70 of those being new teachers.
Savannah Tribune
Gilliard Weighs In On Community’s Discussion Of “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence” At The Hungry Club Forum
On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 3 of one of the most well-received community-oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts,” this free and open to the public forum is designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community-supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
Parents concerned about construction on James E. Bacon Elementary School in Wayne Co.
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in the Wayne County School System are set to return to class on Friday, but James E. Bacon Elementary School is under construction and won’t be able to house students. As a result, student will be spread out across three separate campuses, which one parent says raises major concerns.
Back to School: Counties heading to class for first day of school
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several counties are heading back to school on Monday. Long, Appling, Bacon, Montgomery, Tattnall, Bulloch and Screven counties return to the classroom Monday. Bulloch County. Bulloch County is welcoming back more than 10,000 students. If the superintendent’s enthusiasm is an indication, they’re very ready to...
WJCL
Savannah police, Save Our Youth, WJCL 22 help get kids ready for new school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Summer break is coming to an end for Savannah-Chatham County students. In preparation for the new school year, Save Our Youth Savannah teamed up with the Savannah Police Department to hold its Back to School Summer Jam at Daffin Park on Sunday. "[People who] come out...
WJCL
Jasper County Schools superintendent addresses issues after community protests first week of school
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Just one day after parents and community members stood outside the Jasper County School District office to protest the district, the superintendent faced parents. Saturday, Jasper County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson held a public forum as part of her Jasper Chronicles initiative. The forum...
Bulloch County Schools to pilot online payment options
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Three Bulloch County schools will pilot hands-free, online payment options during the upcoming school year beginning on August 1. Julia P. Bryant Elementary and Statesboro High launched the new feature on July 28, and Southeast Bulloch Middle will go live by the end of August. The new system will allow […]
A new Buc-ee's is coming to Glynn County, Georgia
DARIEN, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A new Buc-ee's travel center is coming to Glynn County, Georgia, at Exit 42 on I-95. That's about 6 miles from Darien, Georgia and 7.8 miles from Pinehurst, Georgia. The supersized convenience store, which...
Free well-deserved offers for teachers that are an A+
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Teachers are the backbone of society and have what many consider the most important job in the world, the ability to shape leaders of the future locally and globally. As they prepare to ready students for their future this school year, these companies are ready to gift teachers with freebies that […]
WJCL
New mural in Savannah's Starland District looks to spread message of peace
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There's a new mural in Savannah's Starland District that's looking to inspire positive change. The mural, located at West 41st Street and Bull Street, depicts a hand showing a peace sign. Beside it, a message reads, "Stop gun violence." "These murals are more about the message...
Savannah doctor earns MBA to be a better physician, advocate for patients
For Savannah doctor Timothy Connelly, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree wasn’t about advancing his career in the business world. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to grow in his current career. “I did not get my MBA to look for a different job, a better...
Chatham Co. police to reactivate school zone cameras this week
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Thousands of students are getting ready to head back to school this week, and police are cracking down on speeders in school zones. The Chatham County Police Department is reminding drivers that speed cameras are reactivating in school zones this Wednesday. The cameras will turn on one hour before the […]
Chatham County Commission appoints Interim County Manager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —The Chatham County Commission has named an Interim County Manager, as County Manager Lee Smith remains suspended from the position. County leaders still won’t say why Smith was suspended. On Friday, commissioners voted to appoint Assistant County Manager Michael Kaigler to the interim manager position. They haven’t said how long he will […]
WSAV-TV
Savannah homeless shelters share wish list of items needed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In Georgia, a person is considered homeless if they do not have access to traditional or permanent housing that is safe, sanitary, decent, and affordable. Individuals and families who are living on the streets or in homeless camps, shelters, motels, or their vehicles are all considered homeless.
