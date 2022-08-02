ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties

By Steve Doyle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will extend the infrastructure.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress will provide for Yadkin Valley TMC (Yadtel/Zirrus) in Davie and Yadkin Counties and RiverStreet Communications of NC, Inc. (RiverStreet Networks) in Stokes County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIQwp_0h1AYgZE00
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson, File)

The program overall will help provide service to more than 13,000 households and 582 businesses, the release said, under the program administered by the N.C. Department of Information Technology .

“All North Carolina communities, families and businesses need access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet,” Cooper said in the announcement. “This round of grants means more North Carolinians will be able to take advantage of opportunities to learn, work, access health care and connect to the world.”

The program gives matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that may partner with counties to compete for funding. The release said that NCDIT awarded more than $23.4 million in GREAT grants to internet service providers in 12 counties on July 18. The remainder of the available $350 million in funding will be distributed in August.

Grants on Monday also were distributed to:

  • Anson County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications).
  • Cabarrus County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications).
  • Iredell County: Yadkin Valley TMC (Yadtel|Zirrus).
  • Madison County: French Broad Electric Membership Corp.
  • Polk County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications).
  • Rowan County: Yadkin Valley TMC (Yadtel|Zirrus).
  • Transylvania County: ZITEL LLC.
  • Union County: Windstream North Carolina, LLC (Windstream).

More information is available at https://www.ncbroadband.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

