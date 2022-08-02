How Nichelle Nichols Changed the Space Program and Recruited Women and Minorities to Work at NASA

people.com
Zoe Saldana Mourns Star Trek's Original Uhura Nichelle Nichols: She 'Helped So Many Others Prosper'
Zoe Saldana has paid tribute to late Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols, who personally paved the way for herself and many actresses of future generations. Two days after Nicholas died at the age of 89, Zaldana posted a memorial on her Instagram for the groundbreaker, who first played the role of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the '60s sci-fi TV series. In 2009, Saldana portrayed Uhura in a big-screen Star Trek reboot, and she's gone on to play the starship Enterprise communications officer in two follow-ups, with a fourth installment expected to come.
insideedition.com
Inside Edition's Day Spent With Nichelle Nichols Before the Trailblazer Really Went to Space
Tributes continue to pour in for Nichelle Nichols, the groundbreaking actress who died from natural causes over the weekend at the age of 89. Known for her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek” and its film sequels, Nichols got her start as a nightclub singer, and on one special day, the trailblazer serenaded Inside Edition.
Daily Beast
Meet the Kooks Who Think NASA’s James Webb Telescope Is a Giant Space Cannon
The space community has been abuzz this week after NASA unveiled five stunning, highly anticipated new images from the James Webb Space Telescope. While the pictures stirred the awe and wonder of normal people, they also became a target for good old-fashioned idiots—er, conspiracy theorists—who believe that the photos are fake, or really evidence of enormous aliens, or that Webb is a giant space laser, actually.
China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk
In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
What planet is he on? Biden asks 'what the press is like' in faraway worlds after being shown first images from $10 billion Webb space telescope
President Joe Biden unveiled a stunning new image of distant galaxies on Monday night from NASA's James Webb space telescope - then promptly cracked a joke about reporters in those faraway places. The telescope, which cost the National Air and Space Administration roughly $10 billion, produced the sharpest, deepest image...
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
AOL Corp
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ComicBook
NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
Asteroid Size of Chrysler Building Traveling at 13,100 MPH Towards Earth
The asteroid, known as 2013 CU83, will come within 4.3 million miles of Earth, so there is zero chance it will collide with us during this close approach.
Scientists Believe There's a 10 Percent Chance Space Debris Will Kill One of Us in the Next Decade
Not since the 1960s space race has the world been as enthusiastic about space travel. Privatized efforts from the likes of Blue Origin and SpaceX are creating new opportunities for civilians to leave the planet. There is a small but significant chance, however, those of us left behind will get...
Did Russia just launch a spacecraft to stalk a US spy satellite?
A newly launched Russian spy satellite may be tasked with stalking one of its American counterparts.
hypebeast.com
Blue Origin to Launch Next Crewed Spaceflight in Four Days
Blue Origin has just announced the latest launch date for its next crewed spaceflight, currently scheduled in four days’ time. The NS-22 mission will mark the 22nd launch for the company’s New Shephard rocket system and its sixth with a crew. Most significantly, it’ll achieve a series of firsts, highlighted by the participation of mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien, who will become the first person to have reached the summit of Mount Everest, the bottom of Marian Trench’s Challenger Deep, as well as the Kármán line, which marks the border between the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.
A speedy asteroid suddenly appeared and flew past Earth in just 30 minutes
On July 25, 2019, astronomer Luisa Fernanda Zambrano-Marin and her team at the Aricebo Observatory in Puerto Rico spotted a fast-traveling asteroid headed toward Earth. Flying in from a blindspot, the asteroid gave the astronomers a window of barely 30 minutes to learn as much about it as they could, SciTech Daily reported. And then it was gone.
The Largest Spacecrafts to Crash Back to Earth
On July 30, residents on the island of Borneo were treated to a surprise light show as the core stage of a Chinese rocket fell out of orbit and lit up the night sky. Weighing 21.3 tons upon re-entry, the rocket broke apart into flaming human-made meteors. A local news report shows what appears to […]
NASA looks to private outposts to build on International Space Station's legacy
The International Space Station (ISS) is entering its golden years, but activities aboard the orbiting lab aren't slowing down — just the opposite, in fact. The ISS can't fly forever, however, and NASA officials envision a diverse market of commercial space stations taking its place as demand for access to low Earth orbit (LEO) continues to increase.
How much of a threat to humanity is space junk? Scientists claim there is a 10% chance falling debris will kill someone within the next decade - after out-of-control Chinese rocket crashed to Earth over the weekend
Over the weekend, debris from an out-of-control Chinese rocket crashed to Earth over the Indian and Pacific oceans. There had been fears that pieces of the 23-tonne Long March 5B booster could come down over a populated area, but experts had said the probability of this was extremely low. Nevertheless,...
Digital Trends
NASA reveals ‘astonishing’ discovery about Bennu asteroid
NASA scientists have made what they describe as an “astonishing” discovery about Bennu, the asteroid from which its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected a sample of rock and dust in 2020. The space agency said this week that it turns out that the particles that make up Bennu’s exterior much...
CNET
NASA's Curiosity Rover Landed on Mars 10 Years Ago. It Changed My Life
A decade ago it was a sky crane, a be-mohawked NASA engineer named Bobak and a $2.5 billion rover called Curiosity that took my career in a new direction. Mainly, it was the high-resolution photos that NASA's state-of-the-art rolling robot sent back from its new permanent home on Mars that got me. At the time, for the first time in human history, Earth was a world suddenly full of photographs of almost everything and everyone, thanks to smartphones. But it was the crisp photos of a completely empty world that seemed most meaningful to me, for reasons I still struggle to put into words 10 years later.
natureworldnews.com
Planetary Scientists Answer Mystery Following NASA's Rare Mineral Discovery in Mars After Six Years
A volcanic eruption in Mars has produced a rare mineral on the Red Planet. This is the answer provided by planetary scientists from NASA's Johnson Space Center, California Institute of Technology, and Rice University to address a mystery that plagued the Mars research community for six years. In 2016, NASA's...
scitechdaily.com
Surprise Asteroid Mystery Unraveled – Barreling Toward Earth From Blind Spot
When asteroid 2019 OK suddenly appeared barreling toward Earth on July 25, 2019, Luisa Fernanda Zambrano-Marin and the team of astronomers at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico quickly sprang into action. After receiving an alert, the radar scientists zoned in on the asteroid, which was approaching from Earth’s blind...
