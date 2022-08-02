Arrest made in string of Wood Village thefts and break-ins

www.kptv.com
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
31-year-old woman faces murder charge for Old Town stabbing
A woman accused of stabbing a person in broad daylight in Old Town on Tuesday is now facing a murder charge.
kptv.com
Portland man has truck stolen days after brother's death
A wildfire that sparked Tuesday initially referred to as the Miller Fire, but now changed to the Dodge Fire, is threatening residential areas of Wasco County and prompting evacuations. Project Ledo helps kids explore science and technology with Lego robots. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. In just three years, Portland...
kptv.com
Police seeking witnesses to downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after a July 31 shooting left one man with serious injuries. PPB says officers from the Central Precinct responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Northwest Couch Street at 2:19 a.m. Sunday. After arriving, police found one man at the scene suffering from a “serious” gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital and treated.
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Old Town stabbing; security video shows vicious attack, DA says
Police have identified 31-year-old Judyann L. Edmond as the woman they arrested in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in the Old Town neighborhood. The victim was 38-year-old Stephanie Rene Hack, according to a probable cause affidavit from Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Madeline Loeb. Edmond entered a not guilty plea Wednesday...
Body found not far from missing Vancouver man’s abandoned truck
A man was found dead northeast of Lacamas Lake Tuesday, not far from where the truck of a missing man was located in mid-July, police said.
1 hospitalized after shooting in Milwaukie, suspect in custody
Police are on the scene at Libbie's Restaurant on Southeast Main Street Wednesday evening after reported gunfire.
KXL
Police Arrest Shooter After Chasing Victims In Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot and a child was injured likely by shrapnel on Monday afternoon by a shooter who chased them from the scene. The victims were shot on East 35th and T Street around 2:15pm. Around 1:30am on Tuesday, they crashed their vehicle and rolled...
kptv.com
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
1 killed, 1 arrested after broad daylight stabbing in Portland
A stabbing in broad daylight led to the death of one person and the arrest of another in Portland on Tuesday.
nwlaborpress.org
Driver targets paramedics in intentional crash
A driver has been criminally cited for assault for crashing into an American Medical Response ambulance in Portland—intentionally. It’s the latest evidence for what union-represented paramedics have described as growing public hostility toward ambulance workers. The collision happened July 15 at Southeast 151st Ave. and Powell Blvd., as...
WWEEK
Clackamas County DA Files Felony Theft and Criminal Mischief Charges Against Joey Gilliam
Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth today charged Earl Joe “Joey” Gilliam III with six felony counts of aggravated theft in the first degree (a Class B felony) and six counts of criminal mischief (a Class C felony). Gilliam is the son of Joe Gilliam, the former longtime...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Aug. 3
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Aug. 1, 9:08 a.m., 2103 Broadway Ave., Used Affordable Autos, “burglary.”. According to an entry on the CQPD log for Aug. 1, 3:23 p.m., No. Cedar & W. 5th St., “CQPD served CQPD warrant,” on 25-year old Derek James Kilcoyne charging Driving While Suspended or Revoked, “Kilcoyne cited in lieu of custody.”
Hillsboro Police Log: Groom leaving wedding arrested for DUII
The Hillsboro Police Department reports on calls for service from July 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 18 A person left their keys in their car with the doors unlocked in the 500 block of Northeast 80th Avenue. The vehicle was stolen. A few hours later, the vehicle was located at an apartment complex and returned to the owner. A vehicle entering the highway near...
Oregon man has $25K stolen in wire fraud, Chase Bank recovers money after KOIN 6 inquiry
KOIN 6 News helped a viewer get his money back after pressing Chase Bank about an unauthorized fraudulent wire transfer that stole $25,000 from a man in Salem.
kptv.com
Police arrest suspect in Vancouver shooting that injured man, small child
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department arrested a suspect early Tuesday Morning in a shooting that left a man and a young child injured. Officers first responded to the 2000 block of E 35th Street around 2:15 p.m. Monday after receiving calls about an alleged shooting. Once officers arrived, they located an adult man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a small child with an injured not yet detailed.
Deputies: Corvallis man arrested after kidnapping, car chase
A man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and led deputies on a car chase.
kptv.com
Man and small child injured in afternoon Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man and a young child injured. Officers first responded to the 2000 block of E 35th Street around 2:15 p.m. Monday after receiving calls about an alleged shooting. Once officers arrived, they located an adult man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a small child with an injured not yet detailed.
Forest Grove Police Log: Resident reports rattlesnake
The Forest Grove Police Department checks out that call and many more in its activity report from July 15-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 15 Officers were called to an assisted living community where a resident allegedly assaulted a staff member. On arrival, officers were able to convince the resident to go to the hospital for evaluation. Officers arrested a man on multiple outstanding...
kptv.com
Deputies arrest man for breaking into car, homes in Wood Village
WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man attempted to break into a car and then several homes before being arrested by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Wood Village on Saturday evening. MCSO said just before 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to people trying to break-in to a car...
