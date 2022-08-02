VIRTUAL: Author Talk with Historian & Pulitzer Prize Winner Dr. Marcia Chatelain

www.anaheim.net
Henry Louis Gates Jr. announced as editor-in-chief of the new Oxford Dictionary of African American English
Popular words used in Black culture for centuries are making their way into Oxford’s newest dictionary. Henry Louis Gates Jr., historian and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, has announced he will serve as editor-in-chief of the Oxford Dictionary of African American English, a new glossary of language that will contain popular phrases used by historical Black figures and modern-day Black Americans.
The African American Dictionary Is Coming; Police Chief Fired After Audio Leak; & The Central Park 6.
The Buzz! Sho’ You Right: The Oxford Dictionary of African American English is On The Way A new dictionary is on the way. One that will have words created by African American culture. Words like crib, finna, bae, side hustle, and more will have a home. The Oxford University Press and Harvard University are collaborating […]
10 books to add to your reading list in August
Bethanne Patrick's August highlights include fiction from Mohsin Hamid and Marianne Wiggins, a sequel to "Dopesick" and a revisionist feminist history.
OP-ED: For Reparations, Black America Needs Power, Not New Names
Since Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “The Case For Reparations” was published by The Atlantic, conversations about reparations have grown substantially. For many, reparations went from a passing wish to a possible reality. Over the last three years, there has been an ongoing series of debates about pursuing governmental disaggregation...
TikToker Exposes AirBnB Listing Of Former Slave Quarters Being Advertised As Vacation Spot
America abolished slavery on December 18, 1865, ratifying the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. However, that has not prevented some white Americans from continuing to profit off of the diabolical history of human chattel slavery. With the emerging popularity of antebellum plantation weddings, where attendees can enjoy sprawling estates with...
Meg Gardiner's 6 favorite crime fiction books
Meg Gardiner, an Edgar Award-winning thriller writer, has collaborated with Michael Mann to co-author Heat 2, a novel that builds on Mann's classic 1995 crime film. Below, Gardiner recommends six other books about crooks and their hunters. Norco '80 by Peter Houlahan (2019) This stunning true-crime book delivers both a...
Horror Author Stephen King Says Writers Hurt by Book Publishing Mergers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Horror author Stephen King said writers will have fewer places to shop their books if Penguin Random House is allowed to merge with Simon & Schuster, in testimony on Tuesday in a trial to determine if the deal may go forward. In a trial that began on Monday,...
Remembering Frantz Fanon – six great reads
Frantz Fanon, the Martinique-born psychiatrist, philosopher, revolutionary and leading pan-Africanist, would have been 97 on 20 July 2022. He left a remarkable imprint. His views influenced many in the field of mental illness as well as pan-Africanist thinkers and anti-colonialism and black liberation campaigners. Fanon’s wide-ranging interests can be gleaned...
Happy Birthday, James Baldwin! An Inside Look At The Life Of One Of America’s Greatest Wordsmiths
Novelist, essayist, and playwright James Baldwin stands out as one of America’s most-treasured wordsmiths. The post Happy Birthday, James Baldwin! An Inside Look At The Life Of One Of America’s Greatest Wordsmiths appeared first on NewsOne.
Feds and Penguin Random House set to square off over Simon & Schuster deal
The government and publishing titan Penguin Random House are set to exchange opening salvos in a federal antitrust trial Monday as the Department of Justice seeks to block the biggest U.S. book publisher from absorbing rival Simon & Schuster. At a time of mega-mergers and flashy high-tech corporate hookups, the...
The People’s Spiral of U.S. History, 60s Activism, Psychedelics, Stolen Elections, & More w/ Harvey Wasserman – Source – Parallax Views
On this edition of Parallax Views, longtime activist and populist historian Harvey “Sluggo” Wasserman joined the show to discuss his life of radical activism and his new book The People’s Spiral of U.S. History: From Jigonsaseh to Solartopia. This conversation is a wild ride as Harvey gives...
Tikkun Olam review – gripping dissection of identity politics and the culture wars
This play’s name comes from the religious concept of repairing or rebuilding the world in Judaism, though you’re never sure whether it is meant ironically. What is clear is the desperately topical nature of playwright Teunkie Van Der Sluijs’ debut with its culture wars, identity politics and, at the centre, a discussion about whom we choose to memorialise and why.
Don't Confuse Sesame Place with Jim Crow
"Daddy, why do white people treat colored people so mean?" asked Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 5-year-old son six decades ago. A Baltimore family recently filed a $25 million class action racial discrimination lawsuit against Sesame Place, a Muppets-themed amusement park outside Philadelphia. A video showed a Muppet character named Rosita high-fiving white kids while appearing to blatantly ignore the extended hands of little black kids. Other black families said the same thing happened to their kids, too.
Five Days at Memorial review: A brutal but necessary retelling of an American disgrace
For years, Ryan Murphy and his team tried to develop Katrina: American Crime Story. The season was going to be based on Five Days at Memorial, Sheri Fink's bestselling book about the horrifying events at New Orleans' Memorial Medical Center — including the alleged euthanasia of several patients by Dr. Anna Pou and two nurses — in the desperate days after the hurricane ravaged the city.
