ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

VIRTUAL: Author Talk with Historian & Pulitzer Prize Winner Dr. Marcia Chatelain

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
anaheim.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.anaheim.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Henry Louis Gates Jr. announced as editor-in-chief of the new Oxford Dictionary of African American English

Popular words used in Black culture for centuries are making their way into Oxford’s newest dictionary. Henry Louis Gates Jr., historian and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, has announced he will serve as editor-in-chief of the Oxford Dictionary of African American English, a new glossary of language that will contain popular phrases used by historical Black figures and modern-day Black Americans.
SOCIETY
NewsOne

OP-ED: For Reparations, Black America Needs Power, Not New Names

Since Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “The Case For Reparations” was published by The Atlantic, conversations about reparations have grown substantially. For many, reparations went from a passing wish to a possible reality. Over the last three years, there has been an ongoing series of debates about pursuing governmental disaggregation...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Anaheim, CA
Entertainment
The Week

Meg Gardiner's 6 favorite crime fiction books

Meg Gardiner, an Edgar Award-winning thriller writer, has collaborated with Michael Mann to co-author Heat 2, a novel that builds on Mann's classic 1995 crime film. Below, Gardiner recommends six other books about crooks and their hunters. Norco '80 by Peter Houlahan (2019) This stunning true-crime book delivers both a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Conversation Africa

Remembering Frantz Fanon – six great reads

Frantz Fanon, the Martinique-born psychiatrist, philosopher, revolutionary and leading pan-Africanist, would have been 97 on 20 July 2022. He left a remarkable imprint. His views influenced many in the field of mental illness as well as pan-Africanist thinkers and anti-colonialism and black liberation campaigners. Fanon’s wide-ranging interests can be gleaned...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#African Americans#Racism#Mcdonald#King
wallstreetwindow.com

The People’s Spiral of U.S. History, 60s Activism, Psychedelics, Stolen Elections, & More w/ Harvey Wasserman – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, longtime activist and populist historian Harvey “Sluggo” Wasserman joined the show to discuss his life of radical activism and his new book The People’s Spiral of U.S. History: From Jigonsaseh to Solartopia. This conversation is a wild ride as Harvey gives...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Tikkun Olam review – gripping dissection of identity politics and the culture wars

This play’s name comes from the religious concept of repairing or rebuilding the world in Judaism, though you’re never sure whether it is meant ironically. What is clear is the desperately topical nature of playwright Teunkie Van Der Sluijs’ debut with its culture wars, identity politics and, at the centre, a discussion about whom we choose to memorialise and why.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obesity
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
creators.com

Don't Confuse Sesame Place with Jim Crow

"Daddy, why do white people treat colored people so mean?" asked Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 5-year-old son six decades ago. A Baltimore family recently filed a $25 million class action racial discrimination lawsuit against Sesame Place, a Muppets-themed amusement park outside Philadelphia. A video showed a Muppet character named Rosita high-fiving white kids while appearing to blatantly ignore the extended hands of little black kids. Other black families said the same thing happened to their kids, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
EW.com

Five Days at Memorial review: A brutal but necessary retelling of an American disgrace

For years, Ryan Murphy and his team tried to develop Katrina: American Crime Story. The season was going to be based on Five Days at Memorial, Sheri Fink's bestselling book about the horrifying events at New Orleans' Memorial Medical Center — including the alleged euthanasia of several patients by Dr. Anna Pou and two nurses — in the desperate days after the hurricane ravaged the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy