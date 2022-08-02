Police seek driver who fled from scene of fatal North Street crash, Baton Rouge Police say

www.theadvocate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
Man abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash; police looking for hit-and-run driver
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who was driving a stolen truck when he got into a crash that killed a woman Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the unidentified man jumped out of the truck and ran after he collided with the SUV on N Street, just west of N Foster Drive, around 10 a.m. Monday.
theadvocate.com
Port Allen police officer arrested, accused of ripping gold chains from 2 men, BRPD says
A Port Allen police officer was arrested on two felony counts of simple robbery, accused of demanding, then ripping off the gold chains two men were wearing, after a heated argument that began outside a Tigerland bar, Baton Rouge Police arrest records say. The incident began shortly before 3 a.m....
wbrz.com
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
brproud.com
Port Allen police officer on placed on unpaid leave, arrested on robbery charges
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A Port Allen Police Department officer was placed on administrative leave and later arrested Wednesday as an investigation launched into an alleged theft in East Baton Rouge Parish. Arrest documents said an argument between 21-year-old Zachary Sibille of Addis and two victims started while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting that happened overnight. According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, not far from N. Foster Drive, on Wednesday, August 3. Police say the victim received gunshot injuries to the hand...
wbrz.com
Man dead after being hit by vehicle on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - An investigation has been launched into the death of a man hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway late Tuesday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that shortly before 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday a man was hit along the 9900 block of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish.
Franklin man turns himself in to police on charges of attempted second degree murder
A Franklin man turned himself into police on Tuesday for multiple charges, including 5 counts of attempted second degree murder.
theadvocate.com
6-year-old, woman injured in shooting at Baton Rouge home, police say
A woman and child were injured in a Monday night shooting at a home in Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge police said. A 6-year-old and a 44-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an unidentified man began shooting at a house in the 4000 block of Sherwood Street, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
brproud.com
Handprint leads to the arrest of 24-year-old man for armed robbery at ATM
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for armed robbery at a local ATM on July 18. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of O’Neal Lane regarding an armed robbery at a Chase ATM. According to...
brproud.com
BRPD: Suspect wanted in Monday North Street crash killing woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect is wanted by police in connection to a fatal Monday morning vehicle crash on North Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a crash involving a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer took place at around 10:11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the 4600 block of North Street.
Duo from BR arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month.
WAFB.com
Port Allen police officer faces simple robbery charge
Class begins next week; school systems rush to fill important positions. Time is running out for some school districts to fill some staffing holes before classes start next week. DCFS works with inspector general to look into child’s overdose death. Mother blamed in toddler’s overdose death will remain jailed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales man dies in Ascension Parish crash; Sorrento man suspected of disregarding traffic light after alleged hit-and-run nearby
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 429 at Roddy Road that claimed the life of a Gonzales man. According to a news release, 50-year-old Chad Jones died in the Ascension Parish crash shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 1. Troopers reported the initial investigation...
brproud.com
EBR Coroner’s Office seeks identity of man killed in Airline Highway crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The coroner’s office and Baton Rouge police are seeking help in identifying an unknown male who was killed in an early morning hit and run. The fatal hit and run took place at 4:14 a.m. Monday morning on Airline Highway near Prescott Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The EBR Coroner’s Office said the victim, a Black male, was on a purple beach cruiser-type bicycle at the time of the vehicle crash.
theadvocate.com
One killed, two injured in Bradley St. triple shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
One person was killed and two others injured in a triple-shooting on Bradley Street late Sunday, Baton Rouge Police said. Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bradley Street, a residential area several blocks east of Plank Road. Albert Hawkins,...
brproud.com
Police: 21-year-old dead after Sunday Bradley Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department says a 21-year-old man is dead after Sunday night’s triple shooting on Bradley Street. Police were called to a reported shooting in the 4700 block of Bradley Street Sunday night at 11:39 p.m. Three people were shot after an argument, according to BRPD.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Bedridden homeowner found dead after Donaldsonville house fire
DONALDSONVILLE - Firefighters say a disabled homeowner who was confined to her living room died after her house caught fire last week. The flames were reported July 27 at the intersection of Catalpa Street and D'Ville Circle. Once inside the house first responders found the body of a woman, believed to be the 65-year-old resident, the state fire marshal's office said at the time.
brproud.com
Suspect in Brusly stabbing deaths indicted on second-degree murder charges
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing two people in March was recently indicted by a grand jury on murder charges. The sheriff’s office said Kevin L. Craig was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder on Friday, July 29.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas woman accused of shooting at child's father during argument, police say
An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she shot at her child’s father during an argument over the child. Krystal Portier, 35, was arrested on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property after the Monday shooting in the 600 block of Melancon Street in Opelousas, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Police investigating ATM robberies in Washington, Lewisburg
St. Landry Parish authorities have confirmed two ATM robberies in the area within the last 24 hours. It is unknown whether the two are connected at this time.
Comments / 0