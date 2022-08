INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced Friday that the late Dr. Merton Utgaard is the 47th recipient of the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award. A Maddock native, Utgaard founded the International Music Camp with his wife Noella in 1956, and served as its full-time...

MADDOCK, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO