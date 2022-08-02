Trump’s endorsement of “Eric” unleashes Twitter storm

www.missourinet.com
Stephen Colbert just gave sprinting senator Josh Hawley a brutal new nickname
Late Show host Stephen Colbert has given Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) a new nickname 'Fascist Gump' - which combines Hawley's right-wing views with his running. Monday night's monologue from Colbert, 58, featured zings at Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and Hawley all for their involvement in January 6th hearings. Colbert specifically...
Donald Trump Slams 'Political' Decision to Drop 'Amazing' One America News
Verizon said that it would stop carrying OAN on its Fios television service from July 31.
MSNBC
Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox
The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
'Prosecute Trump' Sign Appears Outside Trump Tower After Jan. 6 Hearing
Whether Donald Trump will be prosecuted over his role in the Capitol riot is becoming a pressing issue as the January 6 committee's hearings reveal damning information about the former president. But while it's unclear whether the House committee's investigation will actually lead to an unprecedented prosecution of the former...
'Big Trump supporter' no longer: LIV creates rift among 9/11 survivors
BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — Former President Donald Trump isn’t just in the sand trap with Democrats over his business dealings with Saudi-sponsored LIV Golf, as some of his own supporters from the 9/11 survivor community also deem him out of bounds.
Josh Hawley's Home State Newspaper Chides Him As 'Laughingstock'
Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley’s ignominious dash for cover in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — after giving a closed-fist salute to insurrectionists — has made him a national “laughingstock,” The Kansas City Star said in a derisive editorial Saturday. A video of...
Josh Hawley responds to video-turned-meme of him running away from a pro-Trump mob on January 6 saying he won't run from feud with 'liberals'
Sen. Josh Hawley raised his fist in solidarity with Capitol rioters on January 6, 2021. On Thursday, the January 6 committee showed footage of Hawley running away from the crowd. On Friday, Hawley said he wouldn't "run away" from a fight with "liberals" during a TPUSA speech. Republican Sen. Josh...
An Ode to Trump’s Outtakes
If, as Carl von Clausewitz once observed, the mark of a historic moment is that no one knows what the fuck is going on, then what we have here is a historic moment. (Pretty sure it was von Clausewitz who said that.) What we have here is President Donald Trump, the day after his people sacked the Capitol, trying to strike a tone. Which tone? He doesn’t know. And it’s making him very uncomfortable.
Senator Graham says he will not cooperate with Georgia Trump election probe
WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - Senator Lindsey Graham will not comply with a subpoena issued by a grand jury in Georgia investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, attorneys for the lawmaker said on Wednesday.
Trump Denies Being in 'The Beast' on Jan. 6 After Committee Released Video
In a social media post on Tuesday attacking the January 6 committee just hours before its next public hearing, former President Donald Trump denied he was inside the vehicle, called "the beast," where he allegedly lunged at a member of his security detail. Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a top...
New memo suggests no charges for former President Donald Trump before midterms
A new memo from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland suggests there will not be a federal indictment for former President Donald Trump, pertaining to his conduct on Jan. 6, before the November midterms. Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard University, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the memo.
Jan. 6 Hearings Will Not Change How Donald Trump Behaves: Mary Trump
The former president's niece said she is sure he is watching the live hearings on the Capitol riot, but they will have no impact on him.
Will Trump Do Time? What It Would Take to Convict the Former President
Most legal and constitutional experts agree: Given the facts that have come to light about former President Donald Trump's role in the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, it is now plausible that he will be charged with crimes, tried and convicted. "It's no longer premature to say that Trump could end up in prison," says Michael Conway, a longtime trial lawyer who started his career as counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry into Richard Nixon in 1974 , and who now teaches ethics and the law at Northwestern University. "It's a winnable case."
Double ‘Eric’ Endorsement Sends Trumpworld Spiraling
The former president’s decision to endorse “Eric” for a race with two Erics as the main contenders has plunged Trumpworld into open chaos. The trouble began Monday night when Donald Trump tossed his political weight behind “Eric,” meaning that two Missouri Senate Republican candidates, Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt, could legitimately claim to have his blessing.
Judge blocks Georgia DA from investigating ‘fake elector’ in setback for Trump inquiry – as it happened
Judge’s decision considered a complication in inquiry widely seen as one of the best chances of holding Trump liable for his ‘big lie’
The Big Lie review: Jonathan Lemire laments what Trump hath wrought
Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office but Donald Trump occupies prime space in America’s psyche. Mike Pence’s most senior aides have testified before a federal grand jury. An investigation by prosecutors in Georgia proceeds apace. In a high-stakes game of chicken, the message from the Department of Justice grows more ominous. Trump’s actions are reportedly under the microscope at the DoJ. He teases a re-election bid. Season two of the January 6 committee hearings beckons.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
MSNBC
How Trump could help or hurt Republicans in the midterms
With the 2022 midterms now less than 99 days away, MSNBC's Steve Kornacki looks at the how Donald Trump and the candidates he's backing could potentially affect the balance of power in the Senate and in several key gubernatorial races. Fmr. Hillary Clinton campaign aide Jennifer Palmieri and conservative columnist John Podhoretz join to discuss.Aug. 2, 2022.
Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling events in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in the fraught relationship between the former running mates and once close confidantes who could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run. “I think this is a continuation of the larger message that Pence is trying to embody here, which is the Republican Party should look to the future,” said Scott Jennings, a longtime party strategist. “This is going to be the existential question for the Republican Party: Are we going to listen to a slightly different view than Donald Trump’s? Right now, the standard-bearer for this is Mike Pence.”
CPAC 2022: Trump among key conservatives descending on Texas with eyes on midterm elections
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas kicks off on Thursday with an eye on November’s midterm elections as the world’s "largest and most influential gathering" of conservatives plans to focus on the future. "I think the first question is, how big is this big red...
