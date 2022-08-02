Rangers starter Jon Gray exits with discomfort on left side

www.mypanhandle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Joey Gallo from Yankees
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired struggling slugger Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Double-A
Yankees acquire Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino from Oakland for four minor-leaguers
The Yankees have acquired Montas and Trivino for four minor-leaguers: LHPs JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk, RHP Luis Medina, and infielder Cooper Bowman.
Boston Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to Astros immediately ahead of game in Houston
Boston Red Sox veteran catcher Christian Vazquez has been on the trade block for some time now. Despite this, he
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Orioles on home losing streak
Baltimore Orioles (53-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-57, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
MLB odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022
A pair of American Leagues separated by more than 1,387 miles by car will be pitted against one another for the second time in as many days as the Baltimore Orioles meet up with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. It is about that time to take a look at our MLB odds series, […] The post MLB odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles win 6-3 for first-ever season series sweep of Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- The Baltimore Orioles are still winning games after trading slugger Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López, and still hope to have plenty to play for this season. "I think our guys did a great job of of understanding what's still ahead of us," manager Brandon Hyde said after the O's completed their first season series sweep over Texas with a 6-3 win on Wednesday. "We're gonna miss those guys, no doubt. Those are friends and great teammates and they're hard to replace. But also we still have a season to play, and our guys are playing...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Comments / 0