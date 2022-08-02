Lassen Family Services announces August events

Effective: 2022-07-31 17:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lassen The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Lassen County in northern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 518 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aspen Grove Campground, or 10 miles southwest of Eagle Lake, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Aspen Grove Campground, Crater Lake Campground, Christie Campground, Merrill Campground and Eagle Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO