Lassen Family Services announces August events

Lassen County News
Sierra Central Credit Union donates $20,000 in scholarships to support local students
Sierra Central Credit Union is honored to award 20 deserving area college students with academic scholarships to support their educational goals and career pursuits. Each student received $1,000 for a total scholarship donation to the community of $20,000. “Our youth are our future, and Sierra Central knows the importance of...
Plumas County News
Drug Court successes – here are some of their stories
I am grateful to report to you some success stories from our criminal justice system. Normally, I am sharing the status and results of criminal prosecutions – cases tending to focus on punishment and someone’s worst day – whether it be the victim or offender. Today, I want to share with you the outstanding work of Plumas County’s Drug Court. It is a pleasure to share these stories of success and redemption.
capitolweekly.net
State ponders prison closures, as inmate population drops.
With California’s prison inmate population on a decline, authorities are pondering the closure of three institutions. But many questions remain. The 2022-2023 state budget notes that there is a possibility of three prison closures during 2024 and 2o25, based at least in part in the reduction of California’s prison population to about 94,000 in prisons and camps.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Lassen County News
Lassen Junior Livestock Auction 2022 Results
Thank you to all the buyers this year. Reserve Grand Champion – Banner Lassen Medical Center. Thanks to Sunrise Rotary for raising swine prices to $8.40 per pound. Thanks to Plumas Sierra Telecommunications for donating $900. Other donors – Mary Williams; Comino Farms; Hat Creek Construction & Alice Thompson....
Plumas County News
Some scenes from the fair
It’s a wrap for the 2022 Plumas-Sierra County Fair after a two-year hiatus. Despite temperatures in the 100s, fairgoers turned out to support the popular local event. Even Fair Manager John Steffanic was surprised at the number of people who turned out despite the heat. The grandstand entertainment —...
Lassen County News
Firefighter staffing due to increased fire risk and lightning
Plumas National Forest Fire and Aviation resources will be on extended 24-hour staffing across the forest due to increased fire danger and widespread lightning. The Mount Hough Ranger District is currently in a lightning plan due to this yesterday’s thunderstorms. While most of the lightning was cloud-to-cloud, there are some ground strikes, especially in the Grizzly Ridge and Genesee areas. No lightning fires have been confirmed at this time.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Vehicle, without driver, crashes into Incline Village business
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An empty vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver parked her vehicle in the Christmas Tree Village parking lot. While they aren’t sure of the details, the driver had either left her car in neutral or something went wrong in the car.
FOX Reno
16 arrests, 128 citations issued during during joint operation in Washoe County
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 16 people were arrested and 128 citations were issued on Friday as part of an operation to address illegal street racing and sideshows in Truckee Meadows area. The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD), Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police and Washoe...
susanvillestuff.com
Gloria Mae Farris – July 7, 2022
Gloria Mae Farris, 96, of Susanville, CA, passed away on July 7th, 2022. Gloria was born on July 16th, 1925 in Susanville, CA. Great grand daughter to one of Lassen County’s first settlers, Benjamin Leavitt. Gloria raised her 3 sons with her husband Bill on the family ranch. Gloria...
KTVU FOX 2
2 California inmates killed in separate prison attacks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two inmates at separate California prisons were killed in weekend attacks by other inmates, corrections officials said Monday. One victim was previously suspected in his cellmate’s death, and two of the four attackers were also suspected in prior slayings, authorities confirmed. The first happened Friday night...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lassen by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 17:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lassen The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Lassen County in northern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 518 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aspen Grove Campground, or 10 miles southwest of Eagle Lake, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Aspen Grove Campground, Crater Lake Campground, Christie Campground, Merrill Campground and Eagle Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
