Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace

Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
Millions of dollars in unclaimed cash still awaiting Utahns
UTAH (ABC4) – Government officials are reminding Utahns they could be missing out on millions of dollars in unclaimed cash. In 2021 alone, about $30.6 million in unclaimed cash was returned to Utahns while the Unclaimed Property Division received $66.7 million in lost property at the end of 2021. The total amount was comprised by […]
Explaining why Utah's gas prices are still high
Many drivers have watched as gas prices begin to fall across the country, but hover well above the national average in Utah.
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
Rockhounders should ‘dig’ this new app from the Utah Geological Survey and Bureau of Land Management
Salt Lake City — Rockhounders, grab your eye protection, hammer and mobile device. A new app launched by the Utah Geological Survey (UGS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) provides rockhounders with accurate and verified information on where to sniff out and dig up rocks, minerals, and fossils in Utah.
Like the rain? Another monsoonal 'moisture surge' is headed toward Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoonal moisture raised dewpoint levels to about 65 degrees along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, causing National Weather Service meteorologists to make an unusual weather comparison: the East Coast's hot, humid summers. "It's not often you can use the word 'muggy' in reference to Utah...
Can curbing Utah’s population growth address drought, Great Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — Water restrictions, the Great Salt Lake drying up, and Utah’s drought are all causes of concern to Utahns. Is the fix to slow Utah’s population growth?. Perhaps. But that doesn’t look like a possibility at least not anytime soon. According to U.S. Census data, Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. With Utah on track to have 4 million residents in about a decade and 5 million residents by 2051, should population growth be regulated?
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
TOO EARLY? Halloween decor is in Utah stores right now
SALT LAKE CITY — Too soon?. If you are counting down the days until Halloween, you probably already know there are exactly 89 days until All Hallow’s Eve and all it’s candy, costumes and house decorating. Is that too soon for seasonal displays in stores? Apparently not.
#walkTODAY Wednesday with Casey Scott at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Casey Scott was out walking Wednesday morning at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve as part of our 30-day #walkTODAY challenge. You can listen to The Arrow’s “Walk This Way” playlist on their app, and together with the TODAY Show, we are getting back to basics and focusing on small, actionable changes — like a daily walk.
Provo’s East Bay Shopping Center sold to out-of-state investors
There are few residents of Provo who have not at least travelled by the East Bay Shopping Center on the south entrance to the city. Many have shopped or eaten at one of the area retailers and restaurants. The shopping center has been up and down in popularity, with shops...
Sunday Edition: Salt Lake County approves more than $30 Million in Investments
On this week’s Sunday Edition, KSL Newsradio’s Boyd Matheson sits down with Senator Mitt Romney. The Senator discusses a range of issues that are facing Utahns and the nation, including the war in Ukraine and inflation. Boyd Matheson also discusses a new report that examines the annual tax burden that the typical Utah family pays. He sits down with the president of the Utah Taxpayers Association, Rusty Cannon. And Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson joins Boyd in studio to talk about the more than $30 million in investments recently approved by the Salt Lake County Council. Mayor Wilson talks with Boyd about how the funding will increase affordable housing, prioritize water conservation and invest in workforce development.
59 reasons to arrive early for your next flight out of the SLC airport
This story is sponsored by Salt Lake City International Airport. Gone are the days when you could sleep in, make a mad dash through the airport like the characters in "Home Alone" and board your flight with seconds to spare. While the Transportation Security Administration has no set rule about how early you should arrive, they do recommend leaving plenty of time for parking, checking in and going through security.
CBRE sells 86-unit apartment community in Ogden
Ogden — CBRE has facilitated the sale of The Lofts at Five Points, an 86-unit, urban-designed, multifamily community in Ogden, Utah to HiCap Management, LLC. CBRE’s Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar represented the seller, Utah-based Crockett & Koehler, LLC, in this transaction. Jesse Weber, Andrew Behrens, and Ryan Jameson of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance arranged the financing.
Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic
Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
Trench could help Utah better prepare for earthquakes
Scientists have dug a pair of trenches in a field near I-215, giving them a rare look at the West Valley fault line.
Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah
A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
Who is behind the slow down “grandmas at play” signs in Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — A District 2 Councilmember for Salt Lake City has taken the issue of speeding in neighborhoods personally. In a self-funded project, Alejandro Puy has created innovative signs he hopes will get the attention of drivers in West Salt Lake neighborhoods. And it seems that the...
