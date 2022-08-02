ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Highlights From Practice 5 of Packers Training Camp

It was another good day at the training camp office for the Green Bay Packers’ defense. The Packers, however, might need great to win games. The highlight of Monday’s practice was a starters vs. starters two-minute drill. With 0-0 posted on the scoreboard, Aaron Rodgers led the offense to a chip-shot field goal and the “win.” It didn’t have to end that way, though.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Kyle Pitts: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Expectations were high for Kyle Pitts the moment he heard his name called at the 2021 NFL Draft. He became the highest tight end to be selected after being picked No. 4 by the Atlanta Falcons. And his first-year numbers were indeed historical. He became only the second rookie tight...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Chicago, IL
ESPN

NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?

Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys’ concerning depth at OT and WR already being tested at camp

Dallas’ concerning depth at two key positions has been discussed at length on the Silver and Blue Podcast. Now, less than a week into camp, that depth is already taking hits with injuries to Matt Waletzko and James Washington. After showing La’el Collins and Amari Cooper the door this...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

How Much Will Packers’ Passing Game Change Without Adams?

By Aaron Rodgers’ estimation, 80 percent of the Green Bay Packers’ passing game went through Davante Adams. No, that wasn’t an exaggeration by the MVP quarterback. “I’d say that’s pretty accurate,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. Last season, Adams finished second in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Nfl#Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Loaded everywhere, Packers defense has elite players at each level

On paper, the Green Bay Packers have one of the most talented defensive units in the NFL. It’s arguably the most talented defensive group of the Aaron Rodgers era. “I like our defense on paper for sure,” Rodgers said. “It’s one of the best defenses on paper that we’ve had.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Two-Deep Depth Chart Through Week 1 of Training Camp

The first five practices of training camp have gotten the Green Bay Packers ready for the defining part of the summer. On Tuesday, the team will go through its first full-pads practice of camp. Now is when those big battles of camp will start to crystallize. Can this offensive lineman...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy