Observations From Seahawks Fourth Training Camp Practice
Missing their energetic head coach, Seattle's entire coaching staff aimed to pick up the slack without Pete Carroll during a practice that largely was dominated by Jamal Adams and the defense. Reporter Corbin Smith shares several takeaways from Monday's fourth camp session at the VMAC.
Yardbarker
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans continued their training camp practice Monday morning inside the Houston Methodist Training Center. Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension shook the NFL before the start of practice, but the Texans refuse to allow the ruling of their former franchise quarterback to disrupt their practice. "What happened...
Yardbarker
Highlights From Practice 5 of Packers Training Camp
It was another good day at the training camp office for the Green Bay Packers’ defense. The Packers, however, might need great to win games. The highlight of Monday’s practice was a starters vs. starters two-minute drill. With 0-0 posted on the scoreboard, Aaron Rodgers led the offense to a chip-shot field goal and the “win.” It didn’t have to end that way, though.
Kyle Pitts: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Expectations were high for Kyle Pitts the moment he heard his name called at the 2021 NFL Draft. He became the highest tight end to be selected after being picked No. 4 by the Atlanta Falcons. And his first-year numbers were indeed historical. He became only the second rookie tight...
ESPN
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp
The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
Yardbarker
Cowboys’ concerning depth at OT and WR already being tested at camp
Dallas’ concerning depth at two key positions has been discussed at length on the Silver and Blue Podcast. Now, less than a week into camp, that depth is already taking hits with injuries to Matt Waletzko and James Washington. After showing La’el Collins and Amari Cooper the door this...
Yardbarker
How Much Will Packers’ Passing Game Change Without Adams?
By Aaron Rodgers’ estimation, 80 percent of the Green Bay Packers’ passing game went through Davante Adams. No, that wasn’t an exaggeration by the MVP quarterback. “I’d say that’s pretty accurate,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. Last season, Adams finished second in the...
Bears Training Camp: Fields Impressing in New Offense
The second-year QB has adapted well to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s new scheme. Elsewhere, rookies are taking advantage of opportunities.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Loaded everywhere, Packers defense has elite players at each level
On paper, the Green Bay Packers have one of the most talented defensive units in the NFL. It’s arguably the most talented defensive group of the Aaron Rodgers era. “I like our defense on paper for sure,” Rodgers said. “It’s one of the best defenses on paper that we’ve had.”
Yardbarker
Packers Two-Deep Depth Chart Through Week 1 of Training Camp
The first five practices of training camp have gotten the Green Bay Packers ready for the defining part of the summer. On Tuesday, the team will go through its first full-pads practice of camp. Now is when those big battles of camp will start to crystallize. Can this offensive lineman...
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 5: Rookie Tyquan Thornton Flashes Speed
Players donned pads for Monday’s practice, which featured a lot more physicality.
