With Interception, Scott Makes Play at No. 3 Safety Job

Observations From Seahawks Fourth Training Camp Practice
Missing their energetic head coach, Seattle's entire coaching staff aimed to pick up the slack without Pete Carroll during a practice that largely was dominated by Jamal Adams and the defense. Reporter Corbin Smith shares several takeaways from Monday's fourth camp session at the VMAC.
Yardbarker
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans continued their training camp practice Monday morning inside the Houston Methodist Training Center. Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension shook the NFL before the start of practice, but the Texans refuse to allow the ruling of their former franchise quarterback to disrupt their practice. "What happened...
Derek Carr Being Bet Heavily to Lead NFL in Passing Yards and Touchdowns in 2022
NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
ESPN
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp
The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
Canes coaches dish on veteran additions at WR, CB and looming battles. And personnel notes
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday night, less than 48 hours from the start of camp:
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: The quest for a better pass rush
The Seattle Seahawks made big changes to the defense this offseason. They brought in new players and coaches to improve an underperforming pass rush. In 2021 the Seattle Seahawks‘ pass rush was anemic at best. They ranked 26th of 32 teams with a 22.1% pressure rate and 22nd in sacks with a paltry 34. The team responded by replacing many of those who were part of the poorly performing unit.
AthlonSports.com
Video: Peyton Manning Attends Broncos Training Camp
Peyton Manning is back in Denver. The NFL legend attended Broncos training camp practice over the weekend. Manning was seen greeting new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. It just so happens that the two faced off in Super Bowl XLVIII - a game Wilson and the Seahawks dominated 43-8. Now years...
WR Willie Snead among 6 Texans workouts
The Houston Texans worked out former New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, and Carolina Panthers receiver Willie Snead Tuesday. Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network was the first to report. The Texans also worked out former Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts wideout Chester Rogers. Houston worked out...
Yardbarker
Receivers will be key to Vikings' new blocking scheme
EAGAN — On Tuesday KJ Osborn said that anybody can block if they try hard enough, even football reporters. He’s giving us way too much credit. But the Minnesota Vikings are going to need all hands on deck when it comes to their running scheme because increasing usage of three-receiver personnel groupings puts more pressure on receivers to block.
