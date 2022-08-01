ENOB CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Enochian Biosciences, Inc.

www.benzinga.com
The Verge
FOXBusiness
Crypto CEO pleads guilty in $21 million fraud scheme, used investors' funds for Hawaii condo bills
A self-described "blockchain evangelist" pleaded guilty to securities fraud on Friday after he raised $21 million for an initial coin offering (ICO) through "a series of false and misleading statements," the Justice Department announced. Michael Alan Stollery, the CEO of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc., admitted to falsifying white papers...
Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says
Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
CNBC
Bankrupt crypto lending platform Celsius is trying to hire its CFO back at $92,000 a month, filings say
Bankrupt lending platform Celsius wants to bring back ex-CFO Rod Bolger and pay him about $92,000 a month, prorated over a period of at least six weeks. The company says it needs Bolger to help it navigate bankruptcy proceedings as an advisor, according to a motion filed with the Southern District of New York.
A former employee at bankrupt crypto-lender Celsius has sued the company, calling it a 'Ponzi scheme'
A new lawsuit alleges that embattled crypto platform Celsius is a Ponzi scheme. Jason Stone, the CEO of a firm Celsius acquired, says it failed to hedge risk and manipulated the market. The suit comes after Celsius stopped allowing users to withdraw their holdings.
A multi-billion crypto lender just filed for bankruptcy
Celsius Network has filed for bankruptcy, one month after stopping customers from withdrawing funds. The crypto trading and loan company's filing shows liabilities of $5.5 billion but assets of $4.31 billion, a $1.19 billion dollar black hole. $4.7 billion of the $5.5 billion liabilities are attributed to Celsius users, whom the filing admits may face serious losses (thanks, Financial Times (opens in new tab)).
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Charges 11 People In $300M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting an allegedly fraudulent crypto-focused pyramid & Ponzi scheme that raised more than $300 million from investors. Forsage scheme allowed retail investors to enter transactions via smart contracts that operated on the Ethereum (ETH/USD), Tron...
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Payment And Rewards Platform Spendr Expands Into Michigan
Spendr, the first all-in-one cannabis payment and rewards app for consumers and dispensaries is launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian. ’We are thrilled to be launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian,” said Lucas Gould, founder and CEO of Spendr. Created and...
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Selling Its Hydroponic Greenhouse As Surplus Asset
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has signed an agreement with a tier 1 financial institution to facilitate the sale of a surplus asset located at 620 Essex County Road 37, Leamington, ON. The property is a 10-acre high-tech hydroponic greenhouse owned by the company, currently being rented to Sunrite Greenhouse Ltd.
pymnts.com
Robinhood Crypto Unit Faces $30M Fine for AML, Cybersecurity Violations
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has fined the cryptocurrency trading unit of online brokerage Robinhood $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money laundering (AML) and cybersecurity regulations, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Aug. 2). The New York State financial regulator’s first crypto enforcement action...
Ars Technica
bloomberglaw.com
Coinbase Asks Supreme Court to Halt Account-Holder Suits (1)
Coinbase Global Inc. asked the US Supreme Court to halt two lawsuits by users of the cryptocurrency exchange platform while the company presses appeals that seek to send the cases to arbitration. In one. case. , a man says Coinbase should compensate him for $31,000 he lost after he gave...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
Gensler Aims to Get Crypto Exchanges to Register With SEC
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has been working harder to try and get crypto trading platforms to register with the SEC as talk about how to regulate the assets increases in volume. In a video released Thursday (July 28), Gensler said he wants agency staff to work...
US News and World Report
U.S. Crypto Firm Nomad Hit by $190 Million Theft
LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nomadxyz_/status/1554246853348036608 that it was "aware of the incident" and was currently investigating, without giving...
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
Forsage crypto executives charged with running $300 million Ponzi scheme
Eleven people who ran and promoted cryptocurrency firm Forsage are facing charges they operated a Ponzi scheme that raised more than $300 million from millions of investors in the U.S. and elsewhere, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Forsage executives posted videos that promised huge returns for investors,...
