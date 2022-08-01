The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Weber Inc. (WEBR) Investors

www.benzinga.com
Related
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Romeo Power, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Nikola Corporation
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Romeo (NYSE: RMO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Nikola. Ademi LLP alleges Romeo's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Romeo holders will receive only 0 0.1186 of a...
Benzinga
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Investors of Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Beam Therapeutics Inc. ("Beam" or the "Company") BEAM. Investors who purchased Beam shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/beam.
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
CNBC
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
InvestorPlace
Nikola (NKLA) Stock Revs Up as Shareholders Pass Proposal 2
Electric vehicle (EV) producer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is surging today on exciting news. Shareholders of NKLA stock have voted to approve Proposal 2. As noted in a statement released by the company, “this proposal will allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million.”
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Payment And Rewards Platform Spendr Expands Into Michigan
Spendr, the first all-in-one cannabis payment and rewards app for consumers and dispensaries is launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian. ’We are thrilled to be launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian,” said Lucas Gould, founder and CEO of Spendr. Created and...
CNBC
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Selling Its Hydroponic Greenhouse As Surplus Asset
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has signed an agreement with a tier 1 financial institution to facilitate the sale of a surplus asset located at 620 Essex County Road 37, Leamington, ON. The property is a 10-acre high-tech hydroponic greenhouse owned by the company, currently being rented to Sunrite Greenhouse Ltd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ManTech Bags $184M Contract To Support NAVSEA Integrated Warfare Systems
ManTech International Corp MANT has received a $184 million contract award from the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS). Under the five-year contract, ManTech will provide advanced technical engineering services that power full lifecycle management of IWS Combat Management Systems (CMS)...
Fast Company
Airbnb says bookings are rising despite economic pressure
Consumers are still putting their dollars toward travel and experiences despite broader economic concerns, according to Airbnb’s most recent earnings report. The travel giant recorded 103.7 million nights and experiences booked in its second quarter (which ended June 30), marking its largest quarterly number ever. That’s up 25% year over year and 24% over the same quarter three years ago, before the company was impacted by the pandemic.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ABNB earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Insights
U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. U.S. Xpress Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $78.68 million from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
India's Zomato falls nearly 7% on reports of Uber stake sale
BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS) fell up to 6.8% on Wednesday, in their biggest drop in more than a week, a day after reports said that Uber Technologies (UBER.N) planned to sell its entire stake in the Indian food delivery firm.
Why GeoVax Labs Stock Is Soaring Today
GeoVax Labs Inc GOVX shares are trading higher Monday after New York City on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, which has lifted monkeypox-related stocks. Over the weekend, New York City officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency due to the spread of the virus in the area. The public health emergency designation allows officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and implement measures to help slow down the spread of the virus.
Short Volatility Alert: Techtronic Industries Company Limited
On Tuesday, shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited TTNDY experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.75% to $55.72. The overall sentiment for TTNDY has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Decrease Short Exposure. The...
AG Mortgage Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights
AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AG Mortgage Investment beat estimated earnings by 122.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $7.30 million from...
New York Times: Q2 Earnings Insights
New York Times NYT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. New York Times beat estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $57.18 million from...
Global Industrial Company (GIC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GIC earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Airbnb posts 2Q profit of $379 million on record bookings
Airbnb said Tuesday that it earned $379 million in the second quarter on record bookings and rising rates, and the short-term rental giant announced a plan to spend up to $2 billion to buy its own stock. The results showed a reversal from losses in the second quarter of both...
Robinhood CEO rejects prospect of deal as shares trade higher on earnings
Aug 3 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) on Wednesday dismissed the idea that the company might be acquired after it announced job cuts as it tries to reduce costs and reverse a decline in trading on its platform.
Comments / 0