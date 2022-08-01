The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Weber Inc. (WEBR) Investors

Consumers are still putting their dollars toward travel and experiences despite broader economic concerns, according to Airbnb’s most recent earnings report. The travel giant recorded 103.7 million nights and experiences booked in its second quarter (which ended June 30), marking its largest quarterly number ever. That’s up 25% year over year and 24% over the same quarter three years ago, before the company was impacted by the pandemic.

