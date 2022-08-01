The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Energy Transfer LP (ET)

The crypto market has remained flat over the past few days, as Bitcoin BTC/USD ranges between $22,700 and $23,400. There is some renewed optimism however surrounding regulation. Yesterday, a bipartisan group of senators put forward a new bill that classifies Bitcoin and Ethereum as commodities. If this passes it would mean that these are the only cryptos that are not able to be classified as securities, which would remove a significant concern for side-lined institutions.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO