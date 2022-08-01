ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Scheidt
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3poMpw_0h1AX59V00

DONALDSONVILLE, La. ( WBRL ) — Rapper Mystikal has been charged with rape in Louisiana.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that just before noon on Saturday, deputies responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Tyler, 51, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, strangulation (felony), false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property – $1000 (misdemeanor).

Kentucky flooding death toll now 28, expected to rise

This is not the first time that Mystikal has been in trouble with the law.

In 2003, Mystikal pleaded guilty to sexual battery and spent time in prison, according to The Associated Press.

The investigation remains open, and Mystikal is currently awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Violence in Louisiana

Mystikal stands accused of rape again in Louisiana ... and he's back behind bars after a weekend arrest. A rep for Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the rapper was booked and processed Sunday on a first-degree rape charge, as well as charges related to domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and property damage.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Donaldsonville, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
WAVY News 10

Judge: No gag order in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — There will be no official gag order in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. That’s the decision a South Carolina judge handed down Tuesday. According to The State Newspaper, Judge Clifton Newman denied a request for all records in the case to be sealed and any witnesses or people involved in the case can […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
fox5dc.com

2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Child in central Virginia dies from flu-related complications

(WFXR) – On Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported the commonwealth’s first influenza-related pediatric death for the 2021-2022 flu season. According to the VDH, a child under the age of five in central Virginia died from complications associated with the flu. “This tragic death reminds us that flu can be a very serious […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy