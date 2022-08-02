Cedric Maxwell: I Can’t Even Put Bill Russell’s Legacy Into Words

The Celtics and Charlotte 49ers Great joined Kyle Bailey in studio on today’s edition of The Clubhouse to discuss the massive legacy that the late Bill Russell left behind.

Cedric started by reacting to the passing of Icon Bill Russell yesterday at the age of 88 as he told Kyle that his passing was absolutely surreal and it’s so sad that not enough people gave him his flowers while he was around.

Cornbread also made it a point to tell the listeners that there should be no debate that he is the greatest winner of all time and that doesn’t even get into his legacy of being a civil rights icon throughout the 60s as Cedric hates when people put him in the same sentence as Bill Russell when it comes to Celtic greats as he told Kyle he couldn’t even hold Bill Russell’s jockstrap and he was lucky to be a guy who played very well for the Celtics.

The focus later turned to the Hornets and their wild offseason as he was confused with the firing of James Borrego and the re-hiring of Steve Clifford as he likes Steve, but doesn’t know how he will work with the Hornets due to his past history with the organization, however, if the Hornets trade for Donovan Mitchell that could get the fans reinvigorated into the franchise after the Miles Bridges situation.