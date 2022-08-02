ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedric Maxwell: I Can’t Even Put Bill Russell’s Legacy Into Words

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 2 days ago

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

The Celtics and Charlotte 49ers Great joined Kyle Bailey in studio on today’s edition of The Clubhouse to discuss the massive legacy that the late Bill Russell left behind.

Cedric started by reacting to the passing of Icon Bill Russell yesterday at the age of 88 as he told Kyle that his passing was absolutely surreal and it’s so sad that not enough people gave him his flowers while he was around.

Cornbread also made it a point to tell the listeners that there should be no debate that he is the greatest winner of all time and that doesn’t even get into his legacy of being a civil rights icon throughout the 60s as Cedric hates when people put him in the same sentence as Bill Russell when it comes to Celtic greats as he told Kyle he couldn’t even hold Bill Russell’s jockstrap and he was lucky to be a guy who played very well for the Celtics.

The focus later turned to the Hornets and their wild offseason as he was confused with the firing of James Borrego and the re-hiring of Steve Clifford as he likes Steve, but doesn’t know how he will work with the Hornets due to his past history with the organization, however, if the Hornets trade for Donovan Mitchell that could get the fans reinvigorated into the franchise after the Miles Bridges situation.

Related
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell

The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
Yardbarker

Watch: Bill Russell recalls story about Michael Jordan

Bill Russell died on Sunday at the age of 88. Although many regard Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player to ever play in the NBA, if championships are the name of the game, then even he doesn’t hold a candle to Russell. Russell, based on sheer amount of...
