Clay City, KY

Powell County funeral home offers free funeral services for flood victims

By Georgiaree Godfrey
 2 days ago

CLAY CITY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Donation drop-off sites and fundraising efforts have kicked off across the state as dozens of individuals, organizations and businesses try to help survivors of last week’s deadly flooding.

In Powell County, a funeral home there is also stepping up.

Tim Grayson is the owner and director of Grayson Funeral Home. He said he got in the mortuary business almost 2 decades ago after spending time working with the local ambulance service.

Grayson said, “Between heart attacks and car wrecks and stuff you see families that have lost loved ones and you’ve done all you can do there. There was more that could be done afterwards.”

Grayson has seen his fair share of death, but said nothing during his time as a funeral director compares to the images he has seen in the aftermath of the floods

How to help eastern Kentucky flooding victims

He continued, “To see houses just completely wiped off their foundations. We have four grandchildren. I can’t imagine what that family is going through. I can’t imagine that.”

Those heartbreaking scenes motivated Grayson to do more and as a funeral home director he had an answer.

“They’ve lost everything the last thing they need to do is have to pay for a funeral,” added Grayson.

Grayson is providing free funeral services to victims who have lost loved ones in the devastating floods.

The average cost for a funeral is about $6,000, but Grayson said that’s a slight pay cut to make a big impact.

“What are they going to do? They’ve lost their home; they’ve lost their vehicle. Everything. And then to lose a family member on top of that…”

Grayson said he welcomes families to use his funeral home and will bring the bodies to Powell County. But added he will also go to those impacted counties so families have one less thing to worry about while saying their final goodbyes.

Comments / 7

Janet Johnson
1d ago

I have met Mr. Grayson at a friend's memorial service and applaud him for helping those bereaved people. He's doing a decent and caring thing for all of those in a difficult and stressful situation. May God bless him and families that have been affected by the flooding .

Reply
3
Felicia Riley
1d ago

may God's hand hold everyone close 🙏 thank you and God bless to all the people doing God's 💪👐😇🤲🙌❤🧡

Reply
3
