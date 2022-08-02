Beyonce To Remove Offensive Lyric After Disabled Community Outcry

www.ibtimes.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
EW.com
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
EW.com
Beyoncé dedicates Renaissance to her gay uncle and 'fallen angels' of club culture
Beyoncé kicked off her new, club-inspired album's era with a proper tribute to the gay man who helped raise her. In an emotional note posted Thursday to her website, Beyoncé indicated that Renaissance is a "three-act" project she devised over the course of three years, with help from her "husband and muse," rapper Jay-Z, though she also revealed that the album wouldn't have been possible without her uncle's influence.
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Beyoncé Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Photo With All of Her Children
Beyoncé dropped her new album, Renaissance, today—and we are fully drinking the Bey Kool-Aid. To add to the hype, Queen Bey shared an intimate family snap just hours before the drop—and fans are losing it. In a rare family selfie, Bey posed with all of her children: 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Our hearts can't take it.
Beyoncé’s Renaissance: fans and critics react to one of the year’s most anticipated albums
Beyoncé has released her long-anticipated album Renaissance – her first solo studio record in six years – to a blockbuster response from fans and critics, as well as a spot of controversy. A 16-track dance record packed with high-profile, genre-spanning collaborators including Drake, Skrillex and Grace Jones,...
Beyoncé Will Remove Ableist Slur From 'Renaissance' After Backlash
The pop superstar drew criticism from disability advocates over the weekend.
Beyonce beat down: Fans force singer to change lyric following online backlash
A song on Beyonce's new album Renaissance has some listeners "heated."
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Beyoncé Faces Backlash on New Track, “Heated”
Beyoncé released her latest album, Renaissance, on July 29—her first since Lemonade (2016). The “Drunk in Love” singer worked on the album during the pandemic from 2020 to 2021. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to...
The Verge
Beyoncé edits two songs on Renaissance after social backlash
Even Beyoncé is not immune to the cycle of outrage. Though her critically acclaimed latest album, Renaissance, has been out for less than a week, Beyoncé is already making changes to two of her songs after being called out on social media. The singer got into a beef...
Beyoncé changes lyric in 'Renaissance' song after criticism over ableism
Beyoncé is changing a lyric to a song on her new album, "Renaissance," following criticism by many people in the disability community that the track contained an ableist slur. The 11th track, "Heated," contained the word "spaz," a slur against people with disabilities. Lizzo received backlash for the same...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Drops Tracklist For 'Curtain Call 2' Album Featuring Rihanna, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Beyoncé + More
Eminem has finally shared the official tracklist for his forthcoming greatest hits album Curtain Call 2. The compilation serves as the sequel to Curtain Call: The Hits, which was released in 2005 with songs such as “My Name Is,” “The Way I Am” and the Academy Award-winning “Lose Yourself.”
