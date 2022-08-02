Governor Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol

www.fox61.com
natureworldnews.com
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - The possibility of record-breaking temperatures and a heat index of 105 degrees for Thursday prompted the issuance of an early weather alert. For both Thursday and Friday, the entire state of Connecticut was under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service. Additionally, Channel 3 issued an...
Eyewitness News
EARLY WARNING WEATHER: Heat advisory issued to end the week, record-breaking temps possible
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Record-breaking temperatures are possible on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the entire state for both Thursday and Friday. Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity on both days. “The humidity will...
Summer climate warming faster at night, increasing cooling demand
HARTFORD, Conn — Scorching summer sun gets all the attention, and will be this week as we head into another heat wave. However, the impacts of climate change can more often be felt at night. Overnight low temperatures are warming at a rate twice as fast as daytime high...
NBC Connecticut
Lamont Activates CT's Extreme Weather Protocol Ahead of Forecasted Heat
Gov. Ned Lamont is activating Connecticut's extreme weather protocol starting 8 a.m. Tuesday in preparation for extreme heat expected over the next several days. The governor said he enacted the protocol to ensure the availability of cooling centers over the next several days. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a...
NewsTimes
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up
HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
NewsTimes
United Illuminating asks Connecticut utility regulators for 8 percent rate increase
The United Illuminating Co. notified Connecticut utility regulators this week it intends to seek an increase in electric rates of as much as much as 8 percent over a three-year period. The Orange-based utility notified the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority it intends to file its rate increase request within...
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
Restaurants and food trucks deal with steaming hot summer
HARTFORD, Conn. — A steaming hot summer has kept the kitchens busy at restaurants throughout Connecticut. "They don't want to turn the heat on in their house so they come out and they let us do the cooking for them so the heat waves aren't the worst things in the world for us," said Jordan Dikegoros, owner of J Restaurant & Bar.
WNYT
Prices on electricity bills expected to rise
If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
Eyewitness News
State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?
When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
State officials unveil new COVID safety guidelines for Connecticut schools
Officials with the state Department of Education and Department of Health hope the new rules will keep the maximum number of students in the classroom this fall.
DoingItLocal
GOVERNOR LAMONT DIRECTS $3.5M IN REGIONAL GREENHOUSE GAS INITIATIVE FUNDS TO ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMS FOR LOW-INCOME CUSTOMERS THAT WILL REACH AN ADDITIONAL 1,000 HOMES
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing $3.5 million in funds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to be allocated to Connecticut’s utility-administered energy efficiency programs for low-income customers. This support will increase the delivery of energy efficiency programs that save residents money on their utility bills while reducing energy use and carbon emissions.
Eyewitness News
Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
AOL Corp
The Top 15 Spots to See Fall Foliage in New England
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." That sweet spot between the dizzy dog days of summer and the looming chill of winter, fall is a time to be cherished–a time where coziness is of the utmost importance, and change is in the air. One of the most wonderful marks of autumn is the sight of leaves turning from summery green to a riot of orange, red, and gold. This season, take the time to appreciate the brilliant fall foliage by “leaf-peeping,” (and maybe by munching on freshly baked apple cider donuts—is there anything better?).
State launches program to increase opportunities for aspiring nurses, social workers
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut launched a new higher education program Wednesday designed to address the shortages in nursing and behavioral health providers. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the CT Health Horizons program is a three-year collaborative partnership between Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU), the Office of Workforce Strategy (OWS) and other multiple state agencies. Also collaborating on the program is University of Connecticut, the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges (CCIC) and the Connecticut Hospital Association (CHA).
Register Citizen
Connecticut private schools have highest average tuition cost in the U.S., report says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s average private school tuition is $24,980 a year— the highest out of any state in the United States, according to a report by Education Data Initiative. In addition, the Brookings Institute reported the state also has the highest share of private school students at 17 percent.
