ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Governor Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol

FOX 61
FOX 61
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
NBC Connecticut

Lamont Activates CT's Extreme Weather Protocol Ahead of Forecasted Heat

Gov. Ned Lamont is activating Connecticut's extreme weather protocol starting 8 a.m. Tuesday in preparation for extreme heat expected over the next several days. The governor said he enacted the protocol to ensure the availability of cooling centers over the next several days. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise

People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up

HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Heat Wave#United Way 211
105.5 The Wolf

Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022

Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Restaurants and food trucks deal with steaming hot summer

HARTFORD, Conn. — A steaming hot summer has kept the kitchens busy at restaurants throughout Connecticut. "They don't want to turn the heat on in their house so they come out and they let us do the cooking for them so the heat waves aren't the worst things in the world for us," said Jordan Dikegoros, owner of J Restaurant & Bar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNYT

Prices on electricity bills expected to rise

If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine

The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
WTNH

Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?

When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT DIRECTS $3.5M IN REGIONAL GREENHOUSE GAS INITIATIVE FUNDS TO ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMS FOR LOW-INCOME CUSTOMERS THAT WILL REACH AN ADDITIONAL 1,000 HOMES

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing $3.5 million in funds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to be allocated to Connecticut’s utility-administered energy efficiency programs for low-income customers. This support will increase the delivery of energy efficiency programs that save residents money on their utility bills while reducing energy use and carbon emissions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
AOL Corp

The Top 15 Spots to See Fall Foliage in New England

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." That sweet spot between the dizzy dog days of summer and the looming chill of winter, fall is a time to be cherished–a time where coziness is of the utmost importance, and change is in the air. One of the most wonderful marks of autumn is the sight of leaves turning from summery green to a riot of orange, red, and gold. This season, take the time to appreciate the brilliant fall foliage by “leaf-peeping,” (and maybe by munching on freshly baked apple cider donuts—is there anything better?).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 61

State launches program to increase opportunities for aspiring nurses, social workers

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut launched a new higher education program Wednesday designed to address the shortages in nursing and behavioral health providers. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the CT Health Horizons program is a three-year collaborative partnership between Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU), the Office of Workforce Strategy (OWS) and other multiple state agencies. Also collaborating on the program is University of Connecticut, the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges (CCIC) and the Connecticut Hospital Association (CHA).
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Connecticut private schools have highest average tuition cost in the U.S., report says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s average private school tuition is $24,980 a year— the highest out of any state in the United States, according to a report by Education Data Initiative. In addition, the Brookings Institute reported the state also has the highest share of private school students at 17 percent.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy