Five more years: Sioux City Council votes 4-1 to extend management agreement for Tyson, Orpheum

Sioux City Journal
"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return
EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Sioux City
Ever since she exploded onto the music scene as a founding member of the Runaways more than 45 year ago, Lita Ford has proven that women can rock as hard as any guy. She'll be "Playing with Fire" at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. Please leave your "Cherry Bombs" at home.
Siouxland student Alise Brockhaus is a world-class archer
LAWTON, IOWA — Very few people can say they're one of the absolute best in their nation at something. But when it comes to archery, 18-year-old Alise Brockhaus can make the claim with total legitimacy. Not that the recent Lawton-Bronson graduate is in the habit of talking herself up...
Sioux City jury faces decision on whether Evans intoxicated at time of shooting
SIOUX CITY — Whether Dwight Evans shot Martez Harrison is not the question jurors will decide during their deliberations. On more than one occasion during three days of witness testimony and evidence and again Wednesday during closing arguments, Evans' attorneys said he's the shooter. Their defense: he was intoxicated...
Man sentenced to 17 years prison for armed robbery of Denison convenience store
SIOUX CITY — A Denison, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a convenience store. Nhial Biliew, 24, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. According to the...
Siouxland Strange
A Sioux City man was arrested July 23 following a string of thefts from Menards that took place during June and July. The first theft took place around 11:36 a.m. June 25, according to criminal complaint documents, when 47-year-old Santos Rodriguez, of Sioux City, removed cement block from a display at Menards, 5900 Gordon Drive, and headed directly to the returns counter where he received a "refund" of $21.51 on cement block that hadn't been paid for.
Dakota City gets more than eight years in federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY — A Dakota City woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Erika Rojas, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 102 months in prison.
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of gunpoint robbery
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside a Sioux City convenience store. Asa Starr, 18, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
Moville Legion ends season with 12-0 loss
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Moville Futures American Legion baseball team lost to Sioux Falls 12-0 in an elimination game of the Central Plains Regional Tournament Thursday morning at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City. The loss ended Moville’s run after winning the Iowa state title earlier this summer. Sioux...
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (56) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska charged with four counts of first-degree murder
LAUREL, NEB. — More than 24 hours after four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in the 1,000-person town of Laurel, a 42-year-old resident was charged on Friday with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, an affidavit for...
Teen injured in scooter collision with car near Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after the scooter he was driving collided with a car at a highway intersection near Sheldon. The Iowa State Patrol said the teen was westbound on a Honda scooter on 280th Street about four miles north of...
Macy man sentenced to federal prison for assaulting officer
OMAHA — A Macy, Nebraska, man who assaulted a police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months in federal prison. Patrick Walker, 56, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Omaha to assault on an officer causing bodily injury. A charge of assault causing serious bodily injury was dismissed. Walker will serve three years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.
Victim of fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa has been identified
UTE, Iowa — The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Watch now: Nebraska State Patrol update on Laurel fatalities
Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said, during a news conference, that foul play is suspected in the deaths. He described the investigation as being in "the very early stages" and said the victims' identities are not being released at this time.
15-year-old dies in moped crash in O'Brien County
SHELDON, IOWA — A 15-year-old who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the moped he was driving collided with a car at a highway intersection near Sheldon has died. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol: The teenager was westbound on 280th Street, about four miles north...
