Fans Are Rooting for Jason on 'The Bachelorette' — What Does He Do for a Living?

www.distractify.com
Related
AOL Corp
Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever
For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Just Took a Major Step in Their Relationship
Watch: Becca Kufrin & Andrew Spencer EXCITED for Bachelor Live Tour. Becca Kufrin is moving from roses to homes. On July 15, the former Bachelorette star shared that she and fiancé Thomas Jacobs purchased a house together in San Diego, Calif. "Officially co-home owners!" she captioned a carousel of...
Are Bachelor Nation’s Nayte Olukoya and Deandra Kanu Dating After Michelle Young Split? See Clues
A new Bachelor Nation couple? The Bachelorette's Nayte Olukoya and The Bachelor's Deandra Kanu sparked romance rumors in July 2022 following Nayte's split from Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young. According to a Bachelor fan account on Instagram, the...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Fans Want to Know: Where Is Chloe in the Latest Season?
Reality TV is great for when you want to watch drama unfold with familiar sound cues while believing that the folks on your screen are actually engaging in real-life squabbles and not some manufactured soap opera. And while there's some debate as to whether or not Chrisley Knows Best is...
People
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson and Tyler Johnson’s Relationship Timeline
From reality TV to real-life fairy tale. After navigating tragedy and handing out roses, Emily Maynard Johnson found The One in Tyler Johnson. Before her time in Bachelor Nation, the North Carolina native was engaged to NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. Following his untimely death in a plane crash at age 24, Maynard Johnson learned she was pregnant. She gave birth to daughter Josephine Riddick “Ricki” Hendrick in June 2005.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
'Sister Wives': Here's the Scoop on Robyn and Kody Brown's Relationship Status
Fans of the hit TLC series Sister Wives are well aware that the show's relationship dynamics can get pretty ... interesting at points. Focusing on the lives of Kody Brown and his "sister wives," the show takes a deep dive into polygamy and and implications within the Mormon community and beyond.
‘Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Reveals Huge News After Lengthy Absence From Show
Robin Roberts, host of ABC’s Good Morning America, shared news on Instagram after her lengthy absence from the show. She revealed that she’s been on vacation but she’ll be back on Monday morning. “It’s time to leave our happy place and as you can see @lil_man_lukas is...
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Windey Breaks Down at Jacob Rapini’s Rejection
The tears start flowing in next week's episode of 'The Bachelorette' when Jacob tells Gabby he 'couldn't continue if it was just her' on the show.
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby Windey’s Top 4 and Hometown Dates Revealed by Reality Steve
'The Bachelorette' returns this season with two leads - Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Here's who makes it into Gabby's top four.
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Suggest Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere Could Promote Cyberbullying
After watching Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s suitors mock the season 26 Bachelor on the Monday, July 11, premiere of The Bachelorette, Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are trying to laugh it off — but admitted that the slander stung. “As I saw the episode, I was very...
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More
Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
165K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0