ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Pihlstrom eyes starting center spot on new look Illini offensive line

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmN0n_0h1AUCi400

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — At any given moment during training camp, there’s a good chance you’ll find Alex Pihlstrom holding a football. The Illinois senior offensive lineman is doing his best to get as comfortable as possible with the ball in his hands, as he competes to win the starting center job in camp.

“I saw a clip from the spring game and you could hear Coach (Bart) Miller say, ‘Snap!’ four or five times,” Pihlstrom said. “We spent this whole May snapping together, being comfortable with the ball, setting it down, making sure my feet are right every single time. I haven’t gotten yelled at that bad again.”

The sixth year senior is looking to replace Doug Kramer, the primary center for the Illini since 2017, who is now with the Bears. No one could have predicted this path for Pihlstrom, who walked on to the team in 2017 as a 235-pound tight end. Now 65 pounds later, the 6-foot-6 Glen Ellyn native is ithe third most experienced guy on an O-Line that is replacing four starters from last season’s team that finished 5-7.

“I took the AP course in just recognizing defenses quick and just knowing what everybody has to do,” Pihlstrom said about learning center on the fly. “And just knowing the little things, I think that’s important for me. Kind of the cheat sheet if I could say. Just things that work, or doesn’t work, and what I feel good with.”

“It’s an awesome competition we have going on, everyone’s truly wanting to get better,” Illinois super senior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “Everyone’s willing. It’s just a love this group so much.”

Pihlstrom is new to center but has seven starts with the Illini, five last season and two more in the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season. On top of learning a spot, Pihlstrom is also working to find his voice as a leader as well, a key element to playing center.

“I haven’t been used to that since my senior year in high school,” he said. “I came on as a walk-on tight end, I was very scared. I didn’t think I would ever be in this position. It’s just getting comfortable with it, and getting comfortable every single day.”

With less than a month until the first game against Wyoming on Aug. 27, the ball is literally in Pihlstrom’s court as he looks to assume both leadership and snapping duties to jump start an Illini offense under first year coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illini basketball wraps up summer workouts with big gains

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball officially wrapped up summer workouts on Tuesday and Illini head coach Brad Underwood is happy with his team’s gains. Sophomore RJ Melendez is up to 210 pounds after arriving on campus last year at 180. On the other end of the spectrum, Baylor transfer Dain Dainja is down to 260 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

DeVito, Sitkowski bring New Jersey connection to Illinois QB competition

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Art Sitkowski can still remember the first time he met Tommy DeVito, almost a decade ago at a Division III university in Northern New Jersey. “It was a July 4th workout and it’s where I first met Tommy at William Patterson,” Sitkowski recalled after Tuesday’s practice, the fourth of Illini training camp. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

DeVito, Sitkowski competing for starting QB spot in Illini fall camp

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois once again has a quarterback competition. Tommy DeVito and Artur Sitkowski are the two front-runners to earn the starting spot during training camp, in a position group that only has three scholarship guys on the roster. DeVito is a transfer from Syracuse with one year of college eligibility remaining. Sitkowski transferred […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois volleyball makes history at first Big Ten Media Days

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Big Ten football has long had an opportunity to showcase and highlight its players and coaches on a big stage like Chicago, now volleyball is getting the same opportunity with the first Big Ten Media days, something that’s never been done before in any conference. “To be able to see volleyball on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Football
State
Wyoming State
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
City
Glen Ellyn, IL
City
Wyoming, IL
247Sports

Illini hosting high-level trio of hoops visitors on Monday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Brad Underwood & Co. are kicking off the month of August with a bang on the visit front. Montverde Academy rising sophomore Bryce Heard tweeted that he will be visiting Champaign on Monday. The Chicago native and Mac Irvin Fire product is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2025 class by ESPN.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Local golfers finish strong at the State Jr. Girls Championship, and the men’s Illinois Open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Local golfers have spent the past three days putting their skills to the test against the top golfers in Illinois. The men were competing in the Illinois Open at Stonebridge Country Club in Aurora. Several girls were competing in the Illinois State Junior Girls Championship at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth. Both […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Snyder embracing opportunity to be back with Bielema

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Sean Snyder and Bret Bielema go way back. The two were teammates at Iowa in the late 80’s, then worked together at Kansas State from 2002-03, with Sean as a Senior Associate Athletic Director at the school his Hall of Fame father Bill won 215 games at. During that time in Manhattan, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Kramer
Person
Barry Lunney Jr.
WCIA

Ryan Walters 1-on-1 from Fall Camp

WCIA — Hear from Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters after Day Two of Illinois football Fall Camp. He talks 1-on-1 with WCIA3 Sports Director Bret Beherns about year two in Champaign, how to build off of 2021, and more.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fisher cancels varsity football this fall

FISHER (WCIA) — Fisher won’t field a varsity football team this fall, only playing a JV schedule, the school announced on Monday. Fisher athletic director Cody Diskin cited low numbers behind the move, with only one senior and five juniors on the current roster. The high school football season kicks off next Monday, Aug. 8 […]
FISHER, IL
WCIA

Clearview Farm’s Sunflower Maze in full bloom

The fan-favorite sunflower maze is open in Champaign, Illinois for everyone in the community to enjoy!. This year’s maze design is the state of Illinois with its major interstates. To embrace the theme, interstate signs are placed throughout the maze to help keep you on track and 13 Illinois cities are marked with a “Welcome to…” sign!
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition

PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini#American Football
WCIA

Just Hamburgers reopening in Paxton

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A local hamburger restaurant in Paxton will be reopening this weekend. Just Hamburgers closed in April after 43 years of operation when its owners retired. But there was so much demand for the restaurant that it will be reopening under new ownership. The grand reopening will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Still time to enter ‘Art in Transit’ contest

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have seen a sign in Urbana that says “Where Art Thrives.” Now, through a partnership with the mass transit district, they are offering local artists a chance to beautify an unlikely spot. A $300 prize is up for grabs in the Art in Transit contest. The winner will […]
URBANA, IL
Q985

Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats

I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Tar spot update

HEYWORTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Every farmer who grew corn this year was worried about their yield being decimated by the tar spot fungus. This comes after some farmers lost 50% of their crop last year. In response, fungicides were applied on the ground and by crop duster. So what...
HEYWORTH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

From the Farm: Controlling weeds

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In the midst of corn and soybean country, the popularity of wheat has increased in part because of its higher-than-normal price. But along with that new wheat crop is an additional consideration of weed control. With the combine back in the shed following the wheat...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I reveals ISR dining hall renovations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign said one of their dining halls got a makeover. In a Facebook post, officials said the ISR Dining Center is “the second largest dining facility & the largest on a university campus in the country.” This facility seats up to 1,300 people at a […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Northend Kickball Extravaganza

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Teen gun violence has seemingly become a more common crime reported in Central Illinois and Champaign-Urbana is no exception. Cries for an end to the deaths of our youth has come from various non-profits, companies and community leaders. Now, one is ready to “kick it all out” for good. That message […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy