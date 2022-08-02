Coach John Cook releases statement on Kayla Caffey

www.ksnblocal4.com
Huskers extend Red Carpet Experience for several years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Red Carpet Experience will return for a second year and with the help of donors it will be part of Nebraska athletics for many more. The future of the program has been solidified thanks to a gift from Fred and Sally Bekins foundation plus several other supporters across the state.
‘One game at a time’ Adams Central Football ready for fall season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - High School Media Days took place on Wednesday, where organizers held a press conference to talk about the 2022 fall sports season. Adams Central football team took the stand, and head coach Shawn Mulligan said their main goal is to only focus on the game in front of them.
Nebraska ranks second in Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska was picked second in the 2022 Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll behind defending national champion Wisconsin. Minnesota was third, followed by Ohio State and Penn State. 2022 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL. 1. Wisconsin. 2. Nebraska. 3. Minnesota. 4. Ohio State. 5. Penn State. 6. Illinois...
Malcolm tops DCB 11-3, wins Class C State Legion Baseball Championship
WISNER, Neb. (KSNB) - To win back-to-back-to-back state championships, the DCB legion baseball team needed to win back-to-back games Wednesday, but Malcolm didn’t even let them reach a second game. Malcolm found success early against DCB pitcher Kolby Gorecki as Jacob Clark found a gap between first and second...
Two people kidnapped and assaulted in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of two people in connection to a kidnapping and assault investigation. On Friday morning, LPD was alerted by Gage County Sheriff’s Office that a 26-year-old man was walking along a road, bound and with obvious injuries. The victim told deputies he had been kidnapped and beaten at a warehouse at 56th and I-80 in Lincoln on Thursday, before being moved to Gage County.
