Wisconsin State Fair prep for rides, vendors ahead of Day 1

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair excitement
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The countdown is on to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair! Brhett Vickery is out at the fairgrounds with what you need to know.
Wisconsin State Fair 2022: Music, tickets, times, food and more
That time of year has finally arrived: The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off on Thursday with music, rides and creative foods and will continue until Aug. 14.
cwbradio.com
Three New Transmission Lines Will Cross Wisconsin
(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the board...
solotravelerworld.com
Wisconsin Highlights: Milwaukee, the Great River Road & Door County
Wisconsin got on our road trip itinerary by chance and it was a highlight of our west to east swing across the country. If you've been reading the posts from this trip, you'll know that this is my annual trip with my husband, Simon. He is a poet and aphorist publishing on Instagram as Daily Ferocity. One of his fans said he just had to see the poetry collection at the Woodland Pattern Book Center in Milwaukee. Something as simple as that put Milwaukee on our route–and more of Wisconsin as well.
WEAU-TV 13
DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Angler Reels In Heaviest Salmon in Nearly 30 Years
Brian Sollars of East Bethel, Minnesota, found out why Lake Michigan is Wisconsin’s most-targeted body of water July 31 aboard Midnight, an Algoma-based charter-fishing boat. Sollars’ first fish that day escaped, but a second chance produced a 44-inch, 40.40-pound Chinook salmon – thought to be the heaviest on a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former basketball stars inspire Milwaukee kids on Walworth County farm
ELKHORN, Wis. - At the Beulah Family Homestead, a lot of hands help out. The fields are filled with the unfamiliar, and they are planting more than what grows in the dirt. A group of kids from Milwaukee’s inner city is learning about life on the farm. "This is...
CBS 58
Gov. Evers announces $14.1 million in ARPA funding for Wisconsin's behavioral health needs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced $14.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding Wednesday, Aug. 3, that will directly support youth mental health services and new behavioral health providers entering the workforce. Children's Wisconsin will receive a total of $5...
SNAP Schedule: Wisconsin QUEST Card FoodShare Benefits for August 2022
SNAP helps boost the food budget of low-income households across the U.S. FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Benefits are...
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
Donate peanut butter, get into Wisconsin State Fair for $5
You can get into the Wisconsin State Fair for $5 on Thursday if you bring a jar of peanut butter or make a donation to Hunger Task Force.
WEAU-TV 13
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousand of homes are without power in western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region. According to service tracker poweroutage.us, over 14,000 customers in northern Wisconsin were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 35,000 customers were without power in Minnesota,...
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Daily Telegram
COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin
SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
nbc15.com
✨Survey determines what Hogwarts House Wisconsin should be sorted into
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Harry Potter’s birthday being celebrated on July 31, one survey has put the sorting hat on Wisconsin to determine what Hogwarts House it would be. While some muggles would likely describe Wisconsin as a magical place, USDISH took it a step further in determining...
wpr.org
Utilities set to spend more than $2B on new transmission lines in Wisconsin
Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. The board for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator signed off on a $10.3 billion portfolio...
