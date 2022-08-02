Wisconsin State Fair prep for rides, vendors ahead of Day 1

Wisconsin got on our road trip itinerary by chance and it was a highlight of our west to east swing across the country. If you've been reading the posts from this trip, you'll know that this is my annual trip with my husband, Simon. He is a poet and aphorist publishing on Instagram as Daily Ferocity. One of his fans said he just had to see the poetry collection at the Woodland Pattern Book Center in Milwaukee. Something as simple as that put Milwaukee on our route–and more of Wisconsin as well.

