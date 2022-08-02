Economic study to take in-depth look at bear river

www.abc4.com
ABC 4
Where to ride one of the most scenic roads in the nation
(Good Things Utah) We’re fortunate that Utah is chock-full of adventure around every corner, and no one knows this better than the hosts of At Your Leisure. Every weekend they bring us some of the most stunning landscapes to explore, all here within our home state. For this week’s...
Utah's Most Accurate Weather Forecast with ABC 4 Meteorologist Nate Larsen
Utah's Most Accurate Weather Forecast with ABC 4 Meteorologist Nate Larsen. Utah’s Most Accurate Weather Forecast with ABC 4 …. Major crash causes standstill traffic on I-15 in …. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Police arrest 16-year-old in SLC for drunkenly shooting …. Lindon police investigating...
Firefighters partially surround deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Wednesday night and bulldozers...
Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy
Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Utah’s Most Accurate Weather Forecast with ABC 4 …. Major crash causes standstill traffic on I-15 in …. Police arrest 16-year-old in SLC for drunkenly shooting …. Lindon police investigating death of 16-year-old.
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
Family-owned roofing brand gives back to the Utah community
(Good Things Utah) Our homes are more than just a sanctuary, they’re also where we create memories with those we cherish most. Every first step, game night, family dinner, and more all happen under one roof. But when that roof begins to wither, those happy memories can quickly be replaced by stress as repairing or replacing a roof requires a hefty investment of both time and money.
Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The...
Recognizing Utah’s top women over the age of 40
Sindee Savage, a committee member of 40 over 40, and Sidni L. Shorter, a nominee for 40 over 40, talked about what it means to be a successful woman over the age of 40. Savage said that 40 over 40 have received nominations from the age of 40 up to 89 totaling up to around 200 nominations overall. The program is special, she said because it recognizes the experience and wisdom of women who are at the top of their fields after decades of experience.
Local program helping ensure no child goes hungry in Utah
(Good Things Utah) Back-to-school season is coming at us fast and our kids are soon to be spending their days in the classroom. But while families are preparing their young ones for the new school year, there are many kids of families in need that are just looking for a fresh meal. And with the pandemic and supply chain issues challenging those families in need the most these recent years, hunger is all too common here in Utah.
This simple tool makes the most delicious campfire treats
(Good Things Utah) Camping season is upon and Utah is a prime destination for those looking to experience all the great outdoors has to offer. For anyone who enjoys a good campout, there’s nothing quite like a cool night sitting by the campfire with those you love. And everyone knows that no campfire is complete without the traditional roasted marshmallows on a stick.
‘The Nature of Color’: presented by the Natural History Museum of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Natural History Museum of Utah (NHMU), which houses nearly 1.7 million specimens purposed for academic research in its collections, has welcomed an eye-opening exhibit on something we see, choose from, and use to represent ourselves in our everyday lives: color. “The Nature of...
Intermountain LDS Hospital honored by US News & World Report and Fortune Magazine for high quality of care as one of America’s top teaching hospitals
(Good Things Utah) One of the state’s longest-operating hospitals – LDS Hospital – has been recognized for medical excellence in two new prestigious healthcare quality rating services for 2022. LDS Hospital, which opened in Salt Lake City in 1905, has been named one of the nation’s top...
Cozy establishment in Park City crafting bold and unique cuisine
(Good Things Utah) For many memorable seasons now, our Taste Utah has shown us all the culinary goodness our state has to offer. They’ve introduced us to dining destinations both big and small, each sharing one common trait: delicious flavors. This week, Katy took us up the mountains to preview one of the most upscale establishments in Park City with a dash of contemporary.
